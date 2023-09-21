Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WEATHER

Count out 80-degree days in Seattle as El Niño arrives

Sep 20, 2023, 5:51 PM | Updated: 6:00 pm

Seattle clouds weather...

Overcast skies greeted commuters Wednesday as Seattle said good-bye to summer. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest.com)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest.com)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Remember those 80-degree days of summer you loved? Well, kiss those goodbye.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t see any nice days in the near future.

“The odds of having any more 80-degree summer-like weather is fading,” said Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. “Yet, it can happen like it did last year when temperatures soared into the 80s in mid-October.”

Sunny now, El Niño soon; How to prepare

However, Thursday and Friday will be nothing to sneeze at.

“Following yesterday’s wet weather, the rest of this week will return to dry conditions with sunshine and temperatures warming into the 60s to mid-70s,” Buehner said.

It is expected to be sunny both days.

The weekend will be glorious, it looks like, even though we won’t see temperatures in the 80s. There will be abundant sunshine with highs in the low to mid-70s.

US sets record: More billion-dollar weather disasters than any other year

“Yet by Sunday, on the first full day of fall and in time for the Seahawks game, the next incoming Pacific weather system will spread clouds inland along with a threat of light rain in the afternoon during the game,” Buehner explained. “Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s.”

It would be good baseball weather as well, but the Mariners aren’t back home until next week.

Rain moves back into the forecast on Monday and throughout next week. The National Weather Service in Seattle forecasts rain likely with a high near 64.

Ted Buehner is KIRO Newsradio’s meteorologist.

Weather

green lake toxic algae...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle could see 2023’s final day of 80 degrees this weekend

KIRO Newsradio's meteorologist Ted Buehner said you have one last weekend of nice warm weather before settling into fall.

5 days ago

A pedestrian waits for a bus on a flooded street following heavy rainstorms. (AP Photo/Louise Delmo...

Ted Buehner

Sunny now, El Niño soon; How to prepare

Given the recent hot, dry weather, along with regional wildfires, smoke, and air quality concerns, people should take it seriously.

7 days ago

Meteorological fall Astronomical...

Ted Buehner

What’s the difference between Meteorological fall and Astronomical fall?

Last week, Sept. 1, marked the start of Meteorological Fall. Yes, the astronomical summer season continues until the Fall Equinox, which falls Sept. 22

15 days ago

weather Seattle sunshine flooding...

Bill Kaczaraba

Weather shifts from Seattle sunshine to possible urban flooding

Face it. Cloudy skies and some rain were welcomed relief from the smoky, sunny skies and hot temperatures.

22 days ago

Space needle clouds...

Bill Kaczaraba

Hint of autumn appears in Puget Sound, ‘but summer will be back’

As a sunny and hot summer wraps up, the weather in the Puget Sound region will be mostly cloudy through Saturday.

23 days ago

Super moon...

Ted Buehner

Blue moon coming to Puget Sound region, but will we be able to see it?

The next ‘blue moon’ is set to rise Wednesday evening in the eastern sky at 8:13 p.m. in the Puget Sound region.

23 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Count out 80-degree days in Seattle as El Niño arrives