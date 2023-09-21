Count out 80-degree days in Seattle as El Niño arrives

Remember those 80-degree days of summer you loved? Well, kiss those goodbye.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t see any nice days in the near future.

“The odds of having any more 80-degree summer-like weather is fading,” said Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. “Yet, it can happen like it did last year when temperatures soared into the 80s in mid-October.”

However, Thursday and Friday will be nothing to sneeze at.

“Following yesterday’s wet weather, the rest of this week will return to dry conditions with sunshine and temperatures warming into the 60s to mid-70s,” Buehner said.

530 AM Radar | Expect wet roads for the morning commute across the Seattle metro area. pic.twitter.com/bzNGwA3io4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 20, 2023

It is expected to be sunny both days.

The weekend will be glorious, it looks like, even though we won’t see temperatures in the 80s. There will be abundant sunshine with highs in the low to mid-70s.

“Yet by Sunday, on the first full day of fall and in time for the Seahawks game, the next incoming Pacific weather system will spread clouds inland along with a threat of light rain in the afternoon during the game,” Buehner explained. “Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s.”

It would be good baseball weather as well, but the Mariners aren’t back home until next week.

Rain moves back into the forecast on Monday and throughout next week. The National Weather Service in Seattle forecasts rain likely with a high near 64.

Ted Buehner is KIRO Newsradio’s meteorologist.