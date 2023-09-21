‘All clear’ given after suspicious package found outside Seattle Police West Precinct

A suspicious package with powder was found outside of the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct Wednesday evening. The Hazardous Materials Unit was present at the scene. Three Seattle Fire Department staff members were seen checking it out.

The “all clear” was given around 7:15 p.m., indicating the suspicious package did not pose any danger. The powder was discovered to be laundry detergent.

One side of Virginia Street had been roped off as the Hazardous Materials Unit completed its work.

A passersby told cops, “We hope you guys are OK.”

This is the site of the anti-cop rallies from last week.

The suspect or suspects better have had their entire body and face covered (black bloc) since there are many surveillance cameras here. And keep in mind the disruption this causes to the West precinct and an already-stretched staff.

This is a developing situation.

