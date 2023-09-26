Body found after woman swept away by current near La Push

The search for a 26-year-old woman who may have been swept into the ocean off the Washington coast in Clallam County has ended after a body was found.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, a body matching the description of the missing woman was found on the beach.

The Coast Guard said they looked for the woman after she was swept away by currents from Rialto Beach, near La Push. Coast Guard Watchstanders directed the launch of two helicopter aircrews and one land search party to search for the missing person.

More news: Bellevue police rescue 15-year-old sex trafficking victim, suspect arrested

Coast Guard helicopter aircrews searched approximately 51 square miles for over 5 hours.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, the La Push Tribal Police and National Park rangers are assisting in the search.