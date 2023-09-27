Seattle to spend 32% more on affordable housing if Harrell’s budget passes

Mayor Harrell is proposing an investment of $334 million for affordable housing in Seattle for the 2024 citywide budget, a 32% increase from 2022’s adopted budget.

“Seattle is a different city than when I took office nearly two years ago – we are continuing to see real progress, even while acknowledging the complex challenges still before us,” Harrell said Tuesday. “Many of our toughest issues can’t be solved overnight but with a plan and solid investment strategy, we can show meaningful progress towards building the One Seattle we want to see.”

Harrell delivered his comments in front of The Blake House, the first affordable high-rise in Seattle in more than 50 years. The Blake House opened its doors to new residents this spring.

More on Harrell’s budget proposals: ShotSpotter tech nipped from Seattle budget despite mayor’s push

“This budget doubles down on the priorities that matter for the city, focusing on critical needs like public safety and homelessness, supporting downtown and a healthy climate, and embracing a back-to-basics philosophy needed to advance Seattle’s economy, quality of life, and the essential city services residents deserve,” Harrell continued.

Councilmembers Lisa Herbold (District 1) and Andrew Lewis (District 7) described the 2% wage increase for human services workers included in the proposed budget as a “solid step” towards closing the pay penalty gap.

“We rely on human services workers to tackle the city’s biggest crises, from homelessness to hunger, childcare and elder care,” Herbold wrote in a prepared statement. “In the wake of a landmark University of Washington study that demonstrates how underpaying these workers negatively affects our entire community, I am thankful Mayor Harrell included wage increases in his proposal. This will serve as a solid foundation as we begin discussions about how to create real wage equity for our mission-critical human services workers.”

One Seattle is what the mayor calls his plan to make the city more equitable, livable, sustainable and resilient for current and future residents by tackling a myriad of issues Seattle faces: racial equity, housing costs, access to economic opportunity and education, climate change and more.

Within the proposed budget is $106 million for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) to support outreach, shelter and other critical programs. While still a significant sum, KCRHA claimed in January it needed $11.8 billion over five years to effectively deal with the homelessness crisis in Seattle.

More on King County Regional Homeless Authority: 5-year plan to address homelessness approved

In addition, there’s $26.5 million of the proposed budget allotted to support the new Community Assisted Response and Engagement (CARE) Department, an increase of 30% over 2023. The Housing for Workforce Stabilization Fund is set to receive $26 million to support permanent supportive housing providers wages, while $23 million is to be invested in human service provider wages and wage equity, representing a 9.5% increase in pay over 2023, along with childcare worker retention bonuses.

Information from the mayor’s office also states $17 million will be dedicated toward diversion programs like Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD). It is a program that provides community-based care for people who commit law violations related to behavioral health issues or extreme poverty.

In addition, $15 million has been set to support the Downtown Activation Plan (DAP) and Future of Seattle Economy agenda.

Greg Spotts, the director of Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), stated the 2024 proposed budget will also work towards increasing Seattle’s diminishing tree canopy while also continuing the city’s work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Pilot projects with electric vehicles for street sweeping are underway.

In support of the city ordinance passed earlier this year meant to protect more trees and Seattle’s dwindling canopy, $264,000 is being added to support planting and watering new trees.

More on Seattle’s diminishing tree canopy: City of Seattle has less tree cover than 5 years ago

The proposed budget needs to be approved by the city council before moving forward.