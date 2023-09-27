Everett resident sentenced to 6 years in prison for revenge porn campaign against ex-wife

An Everett man has been sentenced to six years in prison for what prosecutors stated was an online revenge porn campaign against his ex-wife that lasted three years.

Christopher Crawford, 42, was found guilty of cyberstalking and harassing the woman, who is serving in the U.S. Navy and shares a child with Crawford.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigated the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Cecelia Gregson prosecuted it. Gregson told KIRO Newsradio that Crawford used his personal as well as fake online accounts to send around intimate photos of his ex-wife that were taken while they were still a couple.

“He uploaded those to her peers, her coworkers, her command staff, her family members, her friends and then of course to internet pornography websites,” Gregson said.

Gregson also stated Crawford even sent intimate photos of the woman and her contact information to people behind bars, telling his uncle “he [Crawford] hoped she would be raped and tortured.”

According to Crawford’s own emails and other communication, “he was hoping to either make his ex-wife so miserable she would commit suicide, or he was hoping to induce others to harm her,” Gregson said.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge James Robart noted the victim had taken out a series of no contact and protection orders, which Crawford simply ignored. He continued to send threats by text, email, social media and phone calls.

Prosecutors asked for a five-year sentence but Robart gave Crawford six years in prison.

Gregson is hopeful the victim can move on from this.

“She is a very resilient capable woman and I think hopefully this has closed a sad chapter of her life.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, get help by contacting the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. The Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence can be reached here.

