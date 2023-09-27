Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

State patrol warns public to slow down after 98 collisions in King County since Tuesday

Sep 27, 2023, 4:14 PM

king county collisions...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY RANJI SINHA, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to slow down and prepare for more rainy weather after dozens of collisions have happened in the past few days.

Trooper Rick Johnson took to social media urging drivers to “once again to slow down, turn headlights on, and expect standing water on the roadways.”

This is after state patrol responded to 98 collisions in King County since Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain drenched I-5 for most of early Tuesday morning, and not only in King County.

Bands of rain drenched I-5 from Grand Mound all the way up through Lacey and beyond.

“I’ve got a long ride to Auburn hopefully it’s not too bad, I already know when I hit Highway 18 it’s going to be rough but I’ll get through it.” said commuter Courtney Green.

Although the weather was just a nuisance for some, it also caused a collision that blocked a lane of an on-ramp on State Route 18.

There was also a crash in Lynnwood where rain caused a vehicle to slide off of the roadway in Alderwood.

“It rained the other day and there were already wrecks on the highway I’m assuming the same today I just want to make it to work safely,” continued Green.

Local News

organized retail theft...

Heather Bosch

Organized retail theft leads to higher prices in the long run

Target announced it would be closing nine stores in several major cities, including two in Seattle due to theft and organized retail crime.

2 hours ago

seattle police home invasions...

Bill Kaczaraba

Police make arrests in connection with South Seattle home invasions

Seattle Police (SPD) announced several arrests Wednesday that were in connection with a string of 14 armed robberies in South Seattle.

3 hours ago

everett revenge porn...

Heather Bosch

Everett resident sentenced to 6 years in prison for revenge porn campaign against ex-wife

Gregson said Crawford, 42, used multiple online accounts to send around intimate photos of his ex-wife that were taken while they were still a couple.

5 hours ago

Lake Forest Park shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Person shot and killed in Lake Forest Park RV

A person was shot and killed between Lake Forrest Park and Lake City. Police say that the shooting involved an RV.

7 hours ago

Seattle rain...

Bill Kaczaraba

The rain is a big reminder that fall has arrived, but there’s hope for the weekend

El Niño events tend to take place every two to seven years and reach their peak intensities between December and April.

8 hours ago

power storm...

L.B. Gilbert

5,000+ residents without power across Puget Sound due to morning storm

Multiple power outages caused by heavy rain and wind are affecting more than 5,000 residents in the Puget Sound region Wednesday morning.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

State patrol warns public to slow down after 98 collisions in King County since Tuesday