Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Whatcom County to get aid to fight flooding this winter

Oct 4, 2023, 12:45 PM | Updated: 12:46 pm

FILE - Kenneth Warner races into the water to help rescue the driver of a car that went into the fl...

FILE - Kenneth Warner races into the water to help rescue the driver of a car that went into the flooded Nooksack River, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ferndale, Wash. Winter has started out weird in the United States. It's been flip flop weather in much of the country with the Pacific Northwest getting record rainfall and Denver and the Rockies still haven't seen their first significant snowfall of the season. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Whatcom County is trying to better prepare itself against flooding, as memories persist of countywide flooding in November of 2021 causing major damage.

The county’s emergency management team received a one-time grant from the Washington State Commerce Department for almost $4.3 million.

More flooding news: Weather shifts from Seattle sunshine to possible urban flooding

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amy Cloud told KIRO Newsradio the money is being used to buy an alert software system as well as digital road signs to help with evacuation and emergency response trailers and drones to survey where the flood waters are moving. Cloud says these purchases will allow responders to focus on the most urgent needs.

“These materials will enable first responders to focus on what first responders need to do and empower communities to be more effectively engaged in the emergency response,” Cloud said.

The county’s Division of Emergency Management (DEM) purchased emergency response trailers, electronic message boards, sandbagging machines, a radio simulcast system, enhanced alert and evacuation notification software, and all-weather drones.

“The emergency equipment and response trailers will be deployed to predetermined locations and jurisdictions throughout the county that have recently been impacted by unprecedented flooding events,” Undersheriff Doug Chadwick, who oversees DEM, said in the law enforcement agency’s press release.

The grant is a direct response to flooding across the county in late 2021, which caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to homes and infrastructure, including the failure of the Nooksack River levee near Ferndale.

“The flood in 2021 identified new needs, which we are addressing with this commerce grant,” Cloud said to KIRO Newsradio. “Plus, we are always training.”

Last winter, flooding caused issues in the South Park neighborhood of Seattle. The community has since upgraded its drainage systems to prevent another flood.

Local News

Garfield high school...

Frank Sumrall

Garfield High School enters lockdown after gunfire erupts behind campus

The school and other facilities in the area were put into a lockdown. Due to the timing of the incident, many students were leaving campus for lunch.

3 hours ago

alarm...

Ted Buehner

This is why your phone alarm went off Wednesday morning

A nationwide broadcast of the National Emergency Alert Test will be conducted by FEMA and the Federal Communications Committee (FCC).

3 hours ago

FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Power...

L.B. Gilbert

$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner

A $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will again be up for grabs Wednesday night after an 11-week stretch without a big winner

3 hours ago

space travel...

Bill Kaczaraba

Planning on taking a commercial spaceflight? You need some rules

Scholars are saying that new guidelines are needed to ensure that research on human subjects performed on commercial spaceflights is conducted ethically.

5 hours ago

fog, air stagnation...

Ted Buehner

October ushers in the season of fog in the Puget Sound region

In fact, Olympia ranks as one of the foggiest places on the globe with October at the top of the list of foggiest months.

5 hours ago

(Photo: KIRO 7)...

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Federal Way water utility company fined over $85,000 for pollution

The Lakehaven Water and Sewer District, based in Federal Way, was fined over $85,000, said the Department of Ecology in a news release on Tuesday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Whatcom County to get aid to fight flooding this winter