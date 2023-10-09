About 100 pro-Hamas rallygoers gathered in Kirkland on Sunday to celebrate the murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent Jews. It was an appalling display of hate.

“From the rice to the sea, Palestine will be free,” the terrorist sympathizers chanted.

It’s a common chant for those who demand a State of Palestine from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, which would erase the State of Israel and its people. If their intent wasn’t clear from that message, they were considerably more direct when chanting, “We do not want two states. We want 1948!” and “Long live the intifada.”

Across the street, separated by two buses and a dozen Kirkland police officers and Washington State Patrol troopers, a group of about 75 pro-Israel locals showed up to combat the hate. They waved flags of Israel and the United States.

At one point, there was a scuffle, but no serious injuries. A witness told a colleague that a pro-Israel rallygoer started it. On the one hand, it makes sense to want to fight someone who is both celebrating the death of Israelis and denying your right to exist. On the other hand, the people who don’t think Jews should exist don’t make trustworthy witnesses.

Hate on full display

I’ve legitimately never seen people gather to celebrate so much innocent loss of life.

It’s one thing to demonize a government (a claim anti-Semites make to justify their hatred). But that’s not what they were celebrating. They were cheering on the actions of terrorists. Hamas is not full of freedom fighters; they’re full of murderous cowards who hate Jews as much as they hate women, gays, and Westerners. The lesbian couple I saw holding hands on the pro-Hamas side would be thrown from the highest rooftop if they held hands in Gaza. But they hate Jews too much to realize that.

At one point, when the Hamas fans started to march, they unironically chanted, “Killing children is a crime.” There are scores of videos on social media depicting Hamas thugs abusing and killing Israeli children, some in front of their parents.

While the media will cover both sides of the rally and try to portray the different perspectives on display, let’s be clear: one side was full of hate, and it must be called out. One side actively supported the terrorist attacks, with signs that included, “Palestinians tried nonviolence then were killed. Now is the time for the resistance.”

In no other circumstance would the media ever dare to treat both sides equally. Did Charlottesville get equal treatment with counter rallies? Of course not.

Rantz: Resignation calls after director defends terrorism against Israel

‘The world needs to know.’

I spoke with an Israeli named Roy. He said he showed up because he wanted to push back on the terrorist sympathizers. He said, “The world needs to know” the barbarism of Hamas and what they did to innocent Jews.

Roy was shocked when he heard the pro-Hamas side chant, “Killing children is a crime,” given Hamas terrorists just murdered and harmed scores of children.

“This is ridiculous. They’re killing children in their beds. They aimed their weapons straight at the children’s heads. This is just hypocrisy, what they’re doing,” he explained.

When asked what he thinks motivates the hate from Hamas and those who showed up in Kirkland to celebrate the terrorist attacks, Roy warned me that his answer might never be broadcast because it would be controversial.

“It starts from the religion… It’s simply a brainwashed religion. It’s ridiculous. Nobody even had a US flag on the other side. They don’t even appreciate the state they’re living in. They’re running away from countries that have a Sharia law, and they come here, and they don’t even appreciate it. They’re here, but they want you to become like them, which they’re running from. It’s a** backward. It’s crazy,” he said.

Even though there appears to be more locals sympathetic to the Hamas cause in the area, due to how outspoken the Radical Left is in Seattle, Roy thinks the terrorist attacks will change things.

“I think right now, when people see the pictures and get how barbaric they are and how they operate, how brutal they are… people will realize it looks like ISIS,” Roy said.

