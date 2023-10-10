Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Why you didn’t get an alert about Sunday evening’s earthquake

Oct 9, 2023, 5:49 PM

Image: This image contains information from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network about the earthqu...

This image contains information from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network about the earthquake that struck Washington on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Image courtesy of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network/@PNSN1)

(Image courtesy of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network/@PNSN1)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN AND SAM CAMPBELL


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

For those users who signed up for alerts in the past wondering why one didn’t pop up on their phones after Sunday evening’s earthquake, that’s simply because it wasn’t a big enough seismic event.

The magnitude 4.3 earthquake fell under the threshold needed to trigger automated alerts. The epicenter was located under Marrowstone Island near Port Townsend and about 10 miles from Freeland in Island County. Residents from Olympia to Vancouver, British Columbia, told the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) they felt the ground move.

“For some of the apps, like MyShake, which you can download on your phone, … that’s still set at a magnitude 4.5 threshold and this didn’t didn’t quite meet those thresholds,” Harold Tobin of the  Pacific Northwest Seismic Network told KIRO Newsradio.

More from MyNorthwest: Check out our earthquake tracker

MyShake delivers the USGS’ ShakeAlert across Washington, Oregon and California. It is operated out of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory at the University of California Berkeley and run in partnership with the USGS and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

The seismic network wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sunday night ShakeAlert did detect the earthquake and charted warning times as if it had sent an alert. It reported Port Angeles and Seattle would have had “up to about 11 seconds warning time before the strong shaking arrived.” Even Port Townsend, nearly at the earthquake’s epicenter, could have had about five seconds notice, the organization added. That was because of the earthquake’s depth.

Experts warn it that while Sunday’s earthquake didn’t bring with it a huge number, or any reports of major damage, it wouldn’t have to be bigger than a magnitude of 5.5 to damage some buildings.

One of those past earthquakes that did cause damage — the 2001 Nisqually magnitude 6.8 earthquake that injured hundreds of people and caused millions of dollars in damage — hit around the same depth into the earth.

Prepping for ‘The Big One’: $15M going toward earthquake research

The public is urged to keep an emergency kit in their homes or cars just in case.

“People just need to treat this as a little bit of a reminder or a wakeup call that earthquakes happen in our region. We know that for sure. We’ve seen that in the past,” Tobin told KIRO Newsradio.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. Sam Campbell is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio. 

Local News

Seattle skyline...

Bill Kaczaraba

Study: ‘Seattle quite unsafe for its residents,’ Tacoma even lower

In a study by WalletHub, Seattle and Tacoma both rank near the bottom of their "Safest Cities in America" list. Seattle sits at No. 158.

2 hours ago

asylum tukwila state of emergency...

L.B. Gilbert

Tukwila declares state of emergency to get support to asylum seekers

The City of Tukwila announced a state of emergency that was caused by the "growing number of asylum seekers" in the area who need assistance.

2 hours ago

uw graduate dead hamas...

Frank Sumrall

UW Ph.D. graduate among the Americans dead from Hamas attack

Hayim Katsman, Ph.D., a University of Washington (UW) graduate, was one of the Americans found dead after Hamas attacked Be'eri, Israel.

5 hours ago

gold bars costco...

Frank Sumrall

Financial expert: Costco’s 1-ounce gold bars are a ‘mug’s game’

Costco CFO Richard Galanti claimed the gold bars, sold exclusively online, are "typically gone within a few hours" of appearing on Costco’s website.

5 hours ago

columbus day storm...

Ted Buehner

Historic 1962 wind storm was the strongest in US history; another could occur

Wind gusts in the Puget Sound area from the Columbus Day storm ranged from 70 to over 100 mph. Damage from the storm was widespread.

7 hours ago

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee hearing on Ca...

Associated Press

RFK Jr.’s independent run for president draws GOP criticism and silence from national Democrats

Longtime environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Monday he will run for president as an independent and drop his Democratic primary bid

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Why you didn’t get an alert about Sunday evening’s earthquake