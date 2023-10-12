Rantz: Police guild demands director be fired for ‘his support of terrorists’

The King County Police Officers Guild is demanding controversial director Tamer Abouzeid be removed from his role at the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) for “his support of terrorists.”

“Tamer Abouzeid, the King County Director for the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight is unfit for his position and should immediately be removed from office. His continued employment jeopardizes public trust in government,” the KCPSOG executive board wrote to the King County Council, with all nine board members approving the letter. They informed membership and delivered the letter on Wednesday evening.

The guild said it “stand(s) with our Jewish brothers and sisters inside and outside of law enforcement and demand the King County Council immediately terminate Director Abouzeid before he causes more harm to government-public trust.”

Abouzeid, who provides civilian investigations into deputies accused of misconduct, faces intense criticism for a series of anti-Semitic posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, justifying Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel. Two King County Council members previously demanded Abouzeid resign and the American Jewish Committee of Seattle demanded the council remove Abouzeid as well.

Key quotes from the guild’s statement

The guild highlighted a particularly egregious post by Abouzeid in their letter to the council: “Israelis don’t want to know they can be avenged after the fact, but that they can be safe. So, ironically, this may be the closest we have gotten to peace in a while, because Israel only entertains peace if it must, just like 50 years ago.”

The guild argued the “inflammatory and callous comments erode our trust in his agility to remain impartial and make sound decisions rooted in focus.” They added, “His support of terrorists undermines his effectiveness as a department director and undermines public trust.”

Abouzeid also argued that “Resistance to invasion and occupation is an inalienable right whether you’re Ukrainian, Palestinian, or any nationality. I am praying for the liberation of Palestine and end to apartheid.”

The letter notes this is not the first time Abouzeid has come under fire for unprofessional social media posts, including one from the official OLEO account. In a series of posts, he lashed out at police, claiming “the entire legal system is rotten” and “it is not about individuals or bad apples, but a racist system with convoluted priorities and arrogant situations.” He explained that “we work within a system that many of us–myself included–believe should be dismantled.” He said the system “cannot be reformed” and they “must be brought down by the power of the people.”

At the time, Abouzeid was admonished by the council verbally and in writing.

Posts go too far

The police guild membership includes Jewish members who board members believe cannot be given fair treatment under Abouzeid.

“At King County we are guided by True North and values. These include that we are racially just and that we respect ALL people. Director Abouzeid’s comments clearly do not reflect those values,” they wrote.

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, who was first to call for Abouzeid’s resignation, told the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH the OLEO director would open the county up to a lawsuit for finding a Jewish deputy to be in violation of a county policy. Dunn said he doesn’t think Abouzeid could fairly treat a Jewish employee. Because of his “fringe” views and unprofessional conduct, Dunn believes Abouzeid should resign.

“I am deeply disappointed that after repeated warnings, Mr. Abouzeid continues to engage in highly inflammatory rhetoric that undercuts his ability to be seen as an impartial administrator in his role of Director of Law Enforcement Oversight in King County,” Dunn said in a statement to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “The director of law enforcement oversight is one of the most sensitive and important roles in county government. The role requires discretion, sound judgment and the appearance of fairness. I have lost confidence in Mr. Abouzeid’s ability to do his job and I am calling for his immediate resignation.”

Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer also has said Abouzeid should not hold this position.

“I was the SOLE vote against his confirmation and his actions to date have validated why I voted against his appointment. As the one councilmember who voted against his hiring I, of course, want him out,” he told the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Israelis don’t want to know they can be avenged after the fact, but that they can be safe. So, ironically, this may be the closest we have gotten to peace in a while, because Israel only entertains peace if it must, just like 50 years ago. — Tamer Y. Abouzeid (@TamerLikeHammer) October 7, 2023

Abouzeid has his defenders

King County Council Chair Dave Upthegrove ignored multiple requests from the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH to weigh in on the issue. But when KIRO Newsradio asked, Upthegrove said that not everyone on the council disagrees with Abouzeid and that he didn’t say anything that would lead to punishment.

“We reviewed the posts on his personal social media account, and while I believe many of us would disagree with some of his posts, there were no grounds for disciplinary action,” Upthegrove said in an emailed statement.

Councilmember Sarah Perry tells the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH she is working on legislation that would set standards for social media use. But she did not back Abouzeid’s termination or join calls for his resignation. Councilmembers Girmay Zahilay, an Abouzeid supporter most responsible for the appointment, Claudia Balducci and Joe McDermott ignored multiple requests for comment.

From @CMSarahPerry: It is now time to move forward and, instead of escalating tension in a tragic and painful time, I am working with my colleagues in a bipartisan way to establish standards and protocols that avoid unnecessarily escalating these volatile issues. Certain roles… — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 11, 2023

Abouzeid won’t back down

Even after learning of the brutal and barbaric treatment of Jews, which includes decapitating babies, raping women, and setting the elderly on fire, Abouzeid has maintained a position that Israel brought this on itself, accusing the country of ethnic cleansing. He even implied Jews and Israel’s allies are faking anger over Hamas’ brutal violence and it wasn’t really Israeli civilians being killed because they’re “gun-toting settlers.”

This conduct shocked the regional director for the American Jewish Committee of Seattle.

“Trafficking in tropes that demonize the State of Israel, calling into question its existence as a homeland for Jewish people, and sharing misinformation about Zionism, which is the national liberation movement of the Jewish people, compromises his ability to serve as director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight,” Regina Friedland said to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Considering his anti-Zionist animus, would Jewish residents of King County receive the same treatment as others who file complaints? At a time when antisemitic acts and rhetoric are surging across the country, his comments are deeply problematic. I urge the Metropolitan King County Council to reconsider Abouzeid’s appointment as director of OLEO.”

Dunn is set to make his own announcement this week about further actions he hopes the council will take to address Abouzeid’s open support of Hamas.

Abouzeid has accused me of being racist and an Islamaphobe. He’s now also claiming to be the victim of a smear campaign.

“I’m facing a campaign of hatred & smears trying to paint me as antisemitic & to literally try and get me fired from my job,” he posted on X.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz