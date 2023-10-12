Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Police guild demands director be fired for ‘his support of terrorists’

Oct 11, 2023, 7:08 PM

Image: Tamer Abouzeid, director at King County's Office of Law Enforcement Oversight...

Tamer Abouzeid, director at King County's Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (Image courtesy of a 2023 King County Council meeting)

(Image courtesy of a 2023 King County Council meeting)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

The King County Police Officers Guild is demanding controversial director Tamer Abouzeid be removed from his role at the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) for “his support of terrorists.”

“Tamer Abouzeid, the King County Director for the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight is unfit for his position and should immediately be removed from office. His continued employment jeopardizes public trust in government,” the KCPSOG executive board wrote to the King County Council, with all nine board members approving the letter. They informed membership and delivered the letter on Wednesday evening.

The guild said it “stand(s) with our Jewish brothers and sisters inside and outside of law enforcement and demand the King County Council immediately terminate Director Abouzeid before he causes more harm to government-public trust.”

Abouzeid, who provides civilian investigations into deputies accused of misconduct, faces intense criticism for a series of anti-Semitic posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, justifying Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel. Two King County Council members previously demanded Abouzeid resign and the American Jewish Committee of Seattle demanded the council remove Abouzeid as well.

Key quotes from the guild’s statement

The guild highlighted a particularly egregious post by Abouzeid in their letter to the council: “Israelis don’t want to know they can be avenged after the fact, but that they can be safe. So, ironically, this may be the closest we have gotten to peace in a while, because Israel only entertains peace if it must, just like 50 years ago.”

The guild argued the “inflammatory and callous comments erode our trust in his agility to remain impartial and make sound decisions rooted in focus.” They added, “His support of terrorists undermines his effectiveness as a department director and undermines public trust.”

Abouzeid also argued that “Resistance to invasion and occupation is an inalienable right whether you’re Ukrainian, Palestinian, or any nationality. I am praying for the liberation of Palestine and end to apartheid.”

The letter notes this is not the first time Abouzeid has come under fire for unprofessional social media posts, including one from the official OLEO account. In a series of posts, he lashed out at police, claiming “the entire legal system is rotten” and “it is not about individuals or bad apples, but a racist system with convoluted priorities and arrogant situations.” He explained that “we work within a system that many of us–myself included–believe should be dismantled.” He said the system “cannot be reformed” and they “must be brought down by the power of the people.”

At the time, Abouzeid was admonished by the council verbally and in writing.

Posts go too far

The police guild membership includes Jewish members who board members believe cannot be given fair treatment under Abouzeid.

“At King County we are guided by True North and values. These include that we are racially just and that we respect ALL people. Director Abouzeid’s comments clearly do not reflect those values,” they wrote.

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, who was first to call for Abouzeid’s resignation, told the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH the OLEO director would open the county up to a lawsuit for finding a Jewish deputy to be in violation of a county policy. Dunn said he doesn’t think Abouzeid could fairly treat a Jewish employee. Because of his “fringe” views and unprofessional conduct, Dunn believes Abouzeid should resign.

“I am deeply disappointed that after repeated warnings, Mr. Abouzeid continues to engage in highly inflammatory rhetoric that undercuts his ability to be seen as an impartial administrator in his role of Director of Law Enforcement Oversight in King County,” Dunn said in a statement to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “The director of law enforcement oversight is one of the most sensitive and important roles in county government. The role requires discretion, sound judgment and the appearance of fairness. I have lost confidence in Mr. Abouzeid’s ability to do his job and I am calling for his immediate resignation.”

Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer also has said Abouzeid should not hold this position.

“I was the SOLE vote against his confirmation and his actions to date have validated why I voted against his appointment. As the one councilmember who voted against his hiring I, of course, want him out,” he told the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Abouzeid has his defenders

King County Council Chair Dave Upthegrove ignored multiple requests from the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH to weigh in on the issue. But when KIRO Newsradio asked, Upthegrove said that not everyone on the council disagrees with Abouzeid and that he didn’t say anything that would lead to punishment.

“We reviewed the posts on his personal social media account, and while I believe many of us would disagree with some of his posts, there were no grounds for disciplinary action,” Upthegrove said in an emailed statement.

Councilmember Sarah Perry tells the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH she is working on legislation that would set standards for social media use. But she did not back Abouzeid’s termination or join calls for his resignation. Councilmembers Girmay Zahilay, an Abouzeid supporter most responsible for the appointment, Claudia Balducci and Joe McDermott ignored multiple requests for comment.

Abouzeid won’t back down

Even after learning of the brutal and barbaric treatment of Jews, which includes decapitating babies, raping women, and setting the elderly on fire, Abouzeid has maintained a position that Israel brought this on itself, accusing the country of ethnic cleansing. He even implied Jews and Israel’s allies are faking anger over Hamas’ brutal violence and it wasn’t really Israeli civilians being killed because they’re “gun-toting settlers.”

This conduct shocked the regional director for the American Jewish Committee of Seattle.

“Trafficking in tropes that demonize the State of Israel, calling into question its existence as a homeland for Jewish people, and sharing misinformation about Zionism, which is the national liberation movement of the Jewish people, compromises his ability to serve as director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight,” Regina Friedland said to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Considering his anti-Zionist animus, would Jewish residents of King County receive the same treatment as others who file complaints? At a time when antisemitic acts and rhetoric are surging across the country, his comments are deeply problematic. I urge the Metropolitan King County Council to reconsider Abouzeid’s appointment as director of OLEO.”

Dunn is set to make his own announcement this week about further actions he hopes the council will take to address Abouzeid’s open support of Hamas.

Abouzeid has accused me of being racist and an Islamaphobe. He’s now also claiming to be the victim of a smear campaign.

“I’m facing a campaign of hatred & smears trying to paint me as antisemitic & to literally try and get me fired from my job,” he posted on X.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Image: Israelis inspect a damaged residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the ...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: UW club honors ‘martyrs’ murdering Jews, president won’t say ‘terrorists’

An official student club at the University of Washington (UW) celebrated the terrorist attacks against Israel.

1 day ago

seattle anti-semitism...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle has an antisemitism problem. It’s not surprising

Seattle and the greater Puget Sound have long had a problem with anti-Semitism, but only Jews felt comfortable saying anything.

1 day ago

Abouzeid anti-Semitism...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Second councilmember wants director to step down for antisemitism

A second King County councilmember is calling for controversial Office of Law Enforcement Oversight director Tamer Abouzeid to step down.

2 days ago

medved hamas...

Bill Kaczaraba

Medved to Hamas: ‘What are you trying to achieve other than killing Jews?’

"This is the biggest slaughter of Jews just for being Jews since the Holocaust," Medved declared on The Gee & Ursula Show.

2 days ago

Kirkland Israel rally...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Kirkland Hamas rally celebrated terrorist attacks against Israel

About 100 pro-Hamas rallygoers gathered in Kirkland on Sunday to celebrate the murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent Jews.

3 days ago

Israel terrorist attack...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Resignation calls after director defends terrorism against Israel

Hamas apparently has a friend in Abouzeid who spent hours Saturday morning on X (formerly known as Twitter), justifying the terrorist attack and murders.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Rantz: Police guild demands director be fired for ‘his support of terrorists’