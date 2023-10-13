Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Washington’s Amanda Knox to go on trial again in Italy

Oct 13, 2023, 4:40 PM | Updated: 6:31 pm

Image: American Amanda Knox delivers a speech during a panel session entitled "Trial by Media" duri...

American Amanda Knox delivers a speech during a panel session entitled "Trial by Media" during the first edition of the Criminal Justice Festival, an event organized by The Italy Innocence Project and the local association of barristers, on June 15, 2019 in Modena, Italy. (Photo: Emanuele Cremaschi, Getty Images)

(Photo: Emanuele Cremaschi, Getty Images)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Italy’s highest court overturned Seattle native Amanda Knox’s slander conviction Friday, ordering a new trial in the city of Florence.

Knox is in favor of the ruling.

“I’m on trial in Italy again…and this is a good thing,” Knox wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday.

As part of a thread she authored, she noted she ended up exonerated in the 2007 killing of her British roommate Meredith Kercher, but one conviction remained on her record.

“(Italy’s Supreme Court of Cassations) sentenced me to time served for the slander charge, which meant that according to the state of Italy, three of my four years of imprisonment were rightfully served,” Knox wrote on X. “Though I was exonerated for murder, I remained wrongly convicted of slander.”

Knox’s ordeal in Italy began in 2007

Knox, who was an exchange student, was accused with her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, and Rudy Guede of killing her British roommate, Meredith Kercher in November 2007, in the university town of Perugia. Kercher was found nude and stabbed dozens of times. There also was evidence she was sexually assaulted.

The trials of Knox and Sollecito drew international media attention, with early allegations appearing in Italian media that apparently affected their initial verdicts.

From 2022: KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott interviews Amanda Knox 

Knox, initially, was found guilty and ended up serving nearly four years in prison for Kercher’s murder.

After multiple rulings, an appeals court acquitted Knox in 2011 and Italy’s highest court definitively acquitted Knox and Sollecito in 2015. Judges in that final ruling cited flaws in the investigation and said there was a lack of evidence to prove the defendants’ wrongdoing beyond reasonable doubt, including a lack of “biological traces” connecting them to the crime.

Guede, who was the only person convicted in the murder of Kercher, was released from prison in 2021 after serving nearly all of his 16-year sentence.

Knox’s slander conviction

Contributing: The Associated Press; KIRO 7

Local News

Microsoft Call of Duty...

KELVIN CHAN AND MATT O’BRIEN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Microsoft closes deal to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard after antitrust fights

Microsoft completed its purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion on Friday, closing one of the most expensive tech acquisitions in history that could have repercussions across the video game industry.

5 hours ago

Jack in the box car crash...

Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

Car crashes into Federal Way Jack in the Box, bursts into flames

A car slammed into a Jack in the Box in Federal Way and burst into flames early Friday morning.

8 hours ago

weather Seattle sunshine flooding...

Bill Kaczaraba

Sun Friday, clouds and rain this weekend in the Puget Sound region

The sun is back to the Puget Sound region Friday, but it will be short-lived. “There will be a change in this dry weather pattern heading into this weekend,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. Happy Friday the 13th! Cold front is approaching from the west today, high clouds will fill in from west […]

9 hours ago

Electric meter...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Seattle City Light to raise rates by nearly 10%

All Seattle City Light customers will start paying nearly 10% more beginning January 2024 after the utility announced rate increases.

11 hours ago

Kaiser...

The Associated Press

Kaiser Permanente reaches a tentative deal with health care worker unions after a recent strike

Unions representing 75,000 health care workers who recently held a strike against industry giant Kaiser Permanente over wages and staffing shortages have reached a tentative agreement with the company.

11 hours ago

Israel bomb shelter...

Bill Kaczaraba

Washington resident is stuck in Israel, waiting to get home

Timothy is a listener of KTTH's Jason Rantz Show and is stuck in Tel Aviv. The Grays Harbor County resident finds himself unable to get home.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Washington’s Amanda Knox to go on trial again in Italy