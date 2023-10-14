Close
LOCAL NEWS

Watch: The solar eclipse

Oct 14, 2023, 9:46 AM | Updated: 11:26 am

https://youtu.be/LlY79zjud-Q
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

NASA provides coverage of the solar eclipse this morning.

In Washington state, about 75% to 85% of the sun’s surface was obscured by the moon, and if you were able to view it, the sun would have appeared to become a crescent, just like the crescent moon.

In Seattle, the eclipse started at 8:07 a.m. Saturday with 80% maximum obscuration by 9:20 a.m., with the annular eclipse ending at 10:39 a.m.

If there was cloud cover preventing viewing of the eclipse, you likely noticeed a significant darkening of the sky as the moon blocked most of the sun’s light.

CONTRIBUTING: Morgan Palmer, KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist

