Seattle shooting leads to daycare damage, 1 serious injury

No one inside a Seattle daycare was hurt after at least one bullet from a drive-by shooting smashed a window Monday afternoon.

KIRO 7 was on the scene and confirmed several windows of the daycare in the Central District were damaged in the shooting.

The station spoke to “A for Apple Learning Center” co-owner Appolonia Washington, who said she told the two dozen kids in her care to crawl on the floor to a bathroom and hide.

“We were in circle time, we were transitioning to our afternoon snack time and we heard ‘boom boom, boom boom boom,'” Washington recalled. “My immediate reaction was to tell the children to army crawl.”

Washington says the daycare won’t be open Tuesday so they can repair the windows and secure counselors after the incident.

Additional information about the shooting

The Seattle Police Department’s SPD Blotter reported a male was shot and seriously injured in the incident Monday and detectives are investigating.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about a 47-year-old male shot in the 300 block of 23rd Avenue South, the SPD post reads.

Police arrived and a found male with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers then provided aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived. From there, the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. A Harborview spokesperson told KIRO Newsradio Monday the victim is in “satisfactory” condition.

No suspects have been identified, and it is not known what led up to the shooting. Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are leading the investigation, the SPD reported.

The blotter added that SPD will have extra patrol emphasis in the area including officers and community service officers.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Contributing: KIRO 7