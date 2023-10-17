Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Judge releases prolific offender who skipped 5 court dates

Oct 17, 2023, 6:14 AM

Image: A recent police pursuit of a suspect can be seen in Thurston County. At the inset is then-Th...

A recent police pursuit of a suspect can be seen in Thurston County. At the inset is then-Thurston County Superior Judge candidate Sharonda D. Amamilo. (Images courtesy of Thurston County and a screenshot from Thurston County Media)

(Images courtesy of Thurston County and a screenshot from Thurston County Media)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

A Thurston County judge known for going easy on suspects recently released a prolific offender who has already skipped five court appearances.

According to Sheriff Derek Sanders, the unnamed female suspect failed to yield to Chehalis Tribal Police officers during an attempted traffic stop. The driver was a suspect in a car prowl. When Thurston County deputies joined to assist, Sanders says the “vehicle intentionally swerved into the oncoming lane at one of our deputies, forcing the deputy to also serve into the opposite lane to avoid a head-on collision.”

At this point, deputies could arrest the suspect for assault in the first degree, a felony that allows law enforcement to engage in a vehicular pursuit. That’s precisely what they did.

Suspect clearly was a threat

A deputy attempted a PIT maneuver as the suspect fled the Rochester area, headed for Interstate 5. The first three attempts were unsuccessful, but the fourth time was the charm. However, the suspect was caught on dashcam video still resisting.

“The suspect vehicle rammed another patrol car before driving in reverse and striking a patrol car with the open passenger door,” Sanders wrote. “The suspect vehicle had to be pinned in to prevent further escape, and the female suspect was taken into custody without further incident with the help of K9 Igo. The vehicle was discovered to be stolen.”

She was booked for three counts of assault in the first degree, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, and DUI. But she wouldn’t spend much time in jail.

More from Jason Rantz: Video, witnesses clear Seattle officer in Jaahnavi Kandula’s death

Judge trusts prolific offender who skips court dates

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Sharonda Amamilo released the suspect on her own personal recognizance, on the promise she’d return for a future court date. That doesn’t seem likely.

Sanders points out the suspect has failed to appear for court five times. She’s also a prolific offender with 17 criminal convictions, which include making false statements, theft, burglary, assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, possession of drugs and felony retail theft, according to Sanders.

Judge Amamilo is notoriously easy on criminal suspects. She was most recently in the news for releasing a father accused of raping his minor child over several years with just $10,000 bail. The prosecutor on the case asked bail be set at $250,000.

Previous Jason Rantz content: Soft-on-crime Washington judges release accused rapist, car thief

Activist judge puts us at risk

State Rep. Travis Couture, the Republican lawmaker representing the district, is disgusted.

He says the judge is a “radical activist” putting the public in danger. He accuses her of “continuing to destroy police morale, putting police and the communities lives in danger, and emboldening criminal activity by putting dangerous people back on the streets.”

“People across my district and (Washington) are tired of this revolving door of crime with the catch and release system promoted by activist judges, we need bail reform to ensure suspected felons are separated from community for our safety, and we need voters to hold these judges accountable at the ballot box,” Couture told the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

While judges have previously defended their soft-on-crime approach and reluctance to impose bail on state guidelines, they hope you don’t read the court rules. It is true that judges are required to offer a “presumption that the defendant be released without posting bail.” But judges may impose bail in cases where the suspect is a risk of committing a future violent offense or is unlikely to appear at a future court appearance.

In 2020, when Amamilo ran for office, she declared herself the “People’s Judge.” Residents quickly found out the people she meant were criminal suspects.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Dashcam video....

Jason Rantz

Exclusive Details: Video, witnesses clear Seattle officer in Jaahnavi Kandula’s death

The development likely explains why the officer hasn't been charged, despite public demands. But that pressure threatens this officer's future.

2 hours ago

Westlake Mideast demonstrations. (Photo: Jason Rantz)...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: KOMO reporter caught lying about Seattle’s Hamas rally

KOMO-TV's Joel Moreno was caught fabricating details about Seattle's pro-Hamas rally over the weekend.

2 days ago

Image: A poster seen in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle after Hamas' strike of Israel ...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: KING 5, Seattle business owner blame Israel for Hamas terrorism

KING 5 featured a Seattle business owner blaming Israel for suffering a terrorist attack by Hamas.

4 days ago

Image: Downtown Tacoma and the port, can be seen from the LeMay-America's Car Museum in 2021....

Max Gross

Gross: Tacoma’s extreme ‘renters rights’ initiative will kill rental market

Tacoma's "Tenant Bill of Rights" initiative will strip rights away from landlords and have an adverse effect on the housing market.

4 days ago

Gaza attacks...

Michael Medved

Medved: The sad, ‘crazy’ tale of a Gaza water park, and Hamas’ war against fun

After barely three months of operation in 2010, the dream of a fanciful facility to attract tourists and delight locals lay in ruins.

4 days ago

Image: Tamer Abouzeid, director at King County's Office of Law Enforcement Oversight...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Police guild demands director be fired for ‘his support of terrorists’

The King County Police Officers Guild is demanding a director be removed from his Office of Law Enforcement Oversight role for "his support of terrorists."

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Rantz: Judge releases prolific offender who skipped 5 court dates