Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Gross: Seattle ‘nightmare tenant’ throws lavish parties while living rent free

Oct 21, 2023, 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:27 am

nightmare tenant...

(MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Max Gross's Profile Picture

BY MAX GROSS


Producer, Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

The saga of the so-called “nightmare tenant” in Seattle’s Madison Valley continues. The tenant has been accused of living rent-free in a home for months, according to the property owner who said he is now throwing parties and boasting about a lavish lifestyle on social media.  

Property owner Jason Roth said he rented the property to the tenant, but he wouldn’t pay rent. Since then, he claimed the tenant profited off the home by listing it on Airbnb. He remains in the home having not made even a single rent payment during the time of this entire saga.  

More on Jason Roth’s situation: Nightmare tenant made Seattle landlord go homeless

Recently, he appeared to be bragging about how he’s using the home via an Instagram account he had kept public until this week. The account showed various braggadocios posts and videos, including one captioned: “‘after party at my place’ – says drunk me …”

Roth told The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH he’s the owner of the residence featured in the photo.  

“I started seeing the pictures in the background, my house, and it just adds fuel to the fire of just how terrible this thing is making me feel,” Roth said.  

Finally, a court date  

Roth has faced challenges to legally take his property back, thanks to tenant-friendly laws implemented by Democrats. He said he had a frustrating phone call with a representative from Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales’ office.  

Roth said she asked, “Why don’t you just evict him?” Apparently, Morales doesn’t realize how difficult she’s made eviction.  

After months of waiting, Roth finally has an eviction hearing set for Monday. Roth is skeptical that he’ll make any actual progress given his experiences so far.  

He cited a history of pro-tenant rulings, including Sherwood v. Pinzon, in which landlords are essentially punished for providing payment plan options to tenants.  

“But it’s at this point, he’s just pushing it too far as this thing can possibly go,” Roth said. “I don’t know what he’s thinking.”

More on the nightmare tenant: Seattle landlord secures a key win against nightmare tenant

The tenant speaks 

The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reached out to the tenant for comment via social media.

“You have been misinformed by the landlord,” he said in an Instagram direct message. “Just read the court documents after our case is heard.”

He also threatened to sue, seemingly over coverage he thinks maligns him. Roth simply wanted to provide affordable housing and make some extra money to support himself through technical school. When the tenant said he needed help, Roth said he was willing to work with him.  

Since The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH exclusively reported Roth’s story, other media outlets have reached out to do the same. And now he’s hearing from landlords in similar circumstances. 

More on landlords leaving Seattle: Landlords ditching Seattle over nightmare tenants, laws 

“I have been reached out to by all kinds of different people, people who are trying to go through evictions like me,” Roth said, citing many people have reached out to him to express their own apprehensions about listing properties for rent. “(Seattle) is not a good environment to rent your rooms out or rent a house out.”

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Seattle Israel...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Wake up, Seattle media! There’s only one side with Israel-Hamas war

Several polls were taken and the results are overwhelming: Americans side with Israel, not pro-Hamas supporters taking their hate to our streets.

3 days ago

Image: A Thurston County ballot box can be seen in 2022...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Media smears volunteers who found illegal voter registration

KING 5 reporter Chris Ingalls has been seemingly obsessed with The Thurston County Voter Research Project.

3 days ago

Dashcam video....

Jason Rantz

Exclusive Details: Video, witnesses clear Seattle officer in Jaahnavi Kandula’s death

The development likely explains why the officer hasn't been charged, despite public demands. But that pressure threatens this officer's future.

4 days ago

Image: A recent police pursuit of a suspect can be seen in Thurston County. At the inset is then-Th...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Judge releases prolific offender who skipped 5 court dates

A Thurston County judge known for going easy on suspects recently released a prolific offender who has already skipped five court appearances.

4 days ago

Westlake Mideast demonstrations. (Photo: Jason Rantz)...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: KOMO reporter caught lying about Seattle’s Hamas rally

KOMO-TV's Joel Moreno was caught fabricating details about Seattle's pro-Hamas rally over the weekend.

6 days ago

Image: A poster seen in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle after Hamas' strike of Israel ...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: KING 5, Seattle business owner blame Israel for Hamas terrorism

KING 5 featured a Seattle business owner blaming Israel for suffering a terrorist attack by Hamas.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Gross: Seattle ‘nightmare tenant’ throws lavish parties while living rent free