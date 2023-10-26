Rantz: UW Seattle activist declares ‘we don’t want Israel to exist’

University of Washington (UW) anti-Semites gathered Wednesday afternoon to celebrate their hatred of Jews and Israel, as they root for Hamas terrorism to take more innocent lives. Usually, however, activists speak in anti-Semitic code to express their hatred, allowing media outlets to legitimize their hate. This time, one genocidal activist got a little too earnest in her seething hatred.

“We don’t want Israel to exist. We don’t want these Zionist counter-protesters to exist,” an unidentified so-called “peacekeeper” said to a crowd.

The rally was promoted by the radical student club Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return (SUPER). This group previously celebrated Hamas’ terrorist attack, which is referred to as “Palestinian resistance fighters” engaging in their “largest operation against the occupier since the last October War 50 years prior.” And this is the latest event highlighting how the UW courts rabidly anti-Semitic messages.

"We don't want Israel to exist. We don't want these Zionist counter protesters to exist." -one of the so-called "peace keepers" at the UW-Seattle pro-Hamas, anti-Semite rally. 📸@kattressa pic.twitter.com/PPw83I3qSe — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 25, 2023

UW embraces the hate

Since the October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel, the country has learned how college campuses have become cauldrons of hate. You have radical left-wing educators to thank for indoctrinating vulnerable young people into taking such dangerous positions.

The students who show up to these events fall, generally, in two categories.

On the one hand, you have lonely, privileged, mostly-white kids looking for meaning in their lives. They resent the privilege they come from, but won’t give any of it up. They’ll continue to let their parents pay their tuition, give them a weekly allowance, and will happily move into the mother-in-law apartment their parents own on their Kirkland, Mercer Island, or Sammamish property. Vulnerable, they are taken advantage of by bad-faith educators looking to influence a generation to advance their worldview.

They love to feel aggrieved because the alluring victim-culture brings them attention. It’s the real-life manifestation of young people dealing with the trauma of having parents who didn’t hug them enough. Are they inherently bigoted? It’s more like they’re deeply ignorant and are okay with espousing hate because it gives their lives some meaning.

But, on the other hand, there are also students who just loathe Jews. Ironically, many of them have families that come from the Middle East to this country. They escaped their home countries for, presumably, a better life in the United States. They’re just too ignorant and hate-filled to understand they’re now celebrating a terrorist organization that would do away with democracy in Israel nearly identical to the democracy they enjoy in the United States.

The Jew-hater from the video is seen here: pic.twitter.com/zDsLTkRSdA — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 25, 2023

More from Rantz: Wake up, Seattle media! There’s only one side with Israel-Hamas war

Can we call out this hate yet?

Local media outlets have sanitized the hate at these pro-Hamas, anti-Semitic rallies. They treat them as legitimate protests on policy when they should be treating them the way they’d treat a Klan rally. These are people filled with hate, shouting their invective towards Jews and Israel. They’re not legitimate in the least.

When will local outlets call this movement out for what it is? What more will it take? Do they have to beat up or murder a bunch of Jews for the rallies to be criticized? Or will the media justify that action too, for fear that they’ll upset their progressive viewers or readers?

And when will UW president Ana Mari Cauce unequivocally call out this behavior? Nope. I sincerely believe her positions on Israel and Hamas are closer to the hatemongers than to people who don’t hate Jews. Her spokesperson, Victor Balta, takes baby steps closer to condemnation but stops very short.

“We understand the fear the Jewish community is feeling during this very difficult time,” he said in a statement to The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “We are aware of events such as today’s walk-out, which are not condoned or otherwise supported by the University. The UW’s Division of Campus Community Safety staff are working to ensure safety for the campus community. This has been and will likely continue to be a difficult academic year in ways none of us could have foreseen before October 7. We are dedicated to the safety of our Jewish community members and to maintaining UW as a place where every student knows that they are welcome and supported.”

If the UW really wanted Jewish students to know they are welcome and supported, it wouldn’t be so difficult to get the president of the school to condemn hate. Instead, she reserves her criticisms of students’ speech to the College Republicans.

More from Rantz: UW club honors ‘martyrs’ murdering Jews, president won’t say ‘terrorists’

