Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Sumner man federally charged with using false identity for 27 years

Oct 25, 2023, 3:13 PM

Handcuffs...

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A Sumner man has been charged with living under a false identity for 27 years, according to a media release from the Department of Justice.

Roberto Manzano, 53, was federally charged with aggravated identity theft, falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen, and using a false document.

According to the Department of Justice, Manzano began living under a false identity after a California court issued a warrant for his arrest in a 1996 domestic violence and kidnapping incident.

The false identity was used to get a job with a logistics company in Seattle. He also allegedly used the identity to pass necessary security checks required by the Transportation Security Administration for that job.

More news from KIRO 7

While evaluating Manzano’s recent security application, a TSA agent noticed some discrepancies and notified the Diplomatic Security Service for investigation.

Manzano had also been using the identity to vote since 2004.

If convicted, Manzano faces a mandatory two years in prison for aggravated identity theft, up to three years for falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen, and up to five years for using a false document.

Stories from KIRO 7 News

MyNorthwest News

High school football...

Luke Ducey, KIRO Newsradio

Auburn Mountainview High School football players suspended, accused of hazing

Four Auburn Mountainview High School football players are suspended - accused of extreme hazing.

2 hours ago

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza S...

The Associated Press

Live updates | Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in Gaza to dismantle Hamas tunnels

Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory that the country's defense minister said would come soon. U.S. warplanes, meanwhile, struck targets in eastern Syria after attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to regional tensions fueled by the 3-week-old Gaza war.

2 hours ago

Icy roads...

Ted Buehner

Frost, ice return to Puget Sound, but expect Halloween to be dry

Nighttime and morning temperatures will likely dip to at least the freezing mark and, for the more outlying areas, well into the 20s through the weekend.

2 hours ago

battle ground seized drugs...

Heather Bosch

Battle Ground Police changing protocol after sergeant’s OD on seized drugs

Investigators said Sergeant Richard Kelly's death was "more likely than not caused by an intentional act and not an incidental workplace exposure."

3 hours ago

Winter driving...

Nate Connors

Studded-tire season begins again Nov. 1

Nov. 1 is when studded tires become legal in our state. This applies to all vehicles including out of state with no exceptions.

3 hours ago

(KIRO 7)...

Samantha Lomibao, KIRO 7 News

‘Choose my life over a phone’: Teens kidnapped, robbed in Greenwood

For the first time, KIRO 7 spoke exclusively with a student who was robbed and kidnapped while walking to a friend’s house in Greenwood last month.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Sumner man federally charged with using false identity for 27 years