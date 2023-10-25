Sumner man federally charged with using false identity for 27 years

A Sumner man has been charged with living under a false identity for 27 years, according to a media release from the Department of Justice.

Roberto Manzano, 53, was federally charged with aggravated identity theft, falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen, and using a false document.

According to the Department of Justice, Manzano began living under a false identity after a California court issued a warrant for his arrest in a 1996 domestic violence and kidnapping incident.

The false identity was used to get a job with a logistics company in Seattle. He also allegedly used the identity to pass necessary security checks required by the Transportation Security Administration for that job.

While evaluating Manzano’s recent security application, a TSA agent noticed some discrepancies and notified the Diplomatic Security Service for investigation.

Manzano had also been using the identity to vote since 2004.

If convicted, Manzano faces a mandatory two years in prison for aggravated identity theft, up to three years for falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen, and up to five years for using a false document.

