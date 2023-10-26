Close
Person dies in apparent garbage truck accident in Lynnwood

Oct 26, 2023, 9:37 AM | Updated: 10:14 am

A person has died in what appears to be a tragic garbage truck accident in Lynnwood early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call on 196th Street SW. When they arrived, officers learned from a garbage collection employee that during their normal pickup route, an individual may have been inside a dumpster when it was dumped into their collection truck.

The person was removed from the garbage collection truck and transported to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating, but initial thoughts are that no foul play was involved.

The person was not identified.

