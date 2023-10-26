DOH urges blood donations as Washington blood supply runs ‘dangerously low’

The Washington State Department of Health is urging people to donate blood as Washington blood banks face critical shortages.

The shortages are particularly bad for O and Rh-negative blood as well as platelets according to officials.

Donations dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic and both regional and local blood banks are still feeling the effects.

Rising rates of respiratory diseases like the flu are also preventing people from donating.

“With fewer donations, blood banks worry they will not be able to meet the need for blood and blood products, like plasma, during a large emergency or natural disaster,” said a spokesperson. “Trauma patients, transplant recipients, and those undergoing cancer treatment also depend on the generosity of blood donors.”

Appointments can be scheduled at your convenience and will take around an hour to finish.

You can schedule your donation and learn more details by visiting the Northwest Blood Coalition members’ website.