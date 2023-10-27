Small business owner hopes to shake up Tacoma City Council

Tacoma City Council candidate Kristen Wynne hopes the city is ready for much-needed change. That’s why she’s challenging incumbent Olgy Diaz for the at-large position.

Violent crime is surging, with too many city leaders watching on the sidelines. Wynne, a small business owner and community activist, wants to see the city thrive, rather than turn into another Seattle.

“I’ve knocked on over 5,000 doors, I’ve walked to every district in the city and I hear the same things,” Wynne explained on the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

“Whether I’m in northeast Tacoma, you know, the North End south or east, I people are upset. It’s absolutely crime, homelessness, and affordability. There’s no question that is what people are talking to me about,” she added.

