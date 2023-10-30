Rantz: UW prof Megan Ybarra praised terrorist attack as ‘justice’

A Seattle professor praised the terrorist attacks against Israel as “justice” at an anti-Semitic event at the University of Washington (UW).

Megan Ybarra is an associate professor in the Department of Geography and a radical. She spoke at last Wednesday’s event demanding UW sever all ties with Israel, which include the study abroad program. Referencing the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians, she asked, “Why does our timeline for justice start on October 7.”

Ybarra went on to complain that UW’s anti-Semitic hate rallies were criticized and that students who participated were outed for their hate. She implied that pro-Israel and Jewish counter-protesters were violent (they were not), and called out UW Police for shaking their hands. This elicited loud boos from the crowd.

"Why does our timeline for justice start on October 7th?" -Megan Ybarra (@MuyBarra) UW-Seattle Associate Professor in the Department of Geography. She was a featured speaker at this week's pro-Hamas, anti-Semitic hate rally on campus. pic.twitter.com/r0NaKtyEcR — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 27, 2023

Professor claims to be the real victim

The radical professor then launched into a tirade against X accounts, threatening to name faculty who participate in anti-Semitic rallies on campus. She wants the UW administration to step in to help.

Ybarra said the threats to be outed for her hateful views meant, “I have an evacuation plan every day I go to teach.” Apparently, it’s the Jews who are the real threats, not those who are celebrating the murder, rape, and kidnapping of Jews.

After I posted a video of her comments to X, she took her X profile offline. It’s unclear why. Her speech was public, and she identified herself to get credit for the venom she spewed.

“UW: Your silence is complicit for the harassment of your students, staff, and faculty because they call for peace. They call for life, and they call for the defunding of the war machine that is killing people in Gaza and beyond,” Ybarra claimed.

The notion that the rallies have been peaceful is, of course, a lie.

At this hate rally, and the preceding others, pro-Hamas protesters have called for the destruction of Israel, celebrated intifada, and justified the terrorist attacks against Israel. Indeed, the original flyer promoting the first hate rally included a symbol of paragliders, a nod to the Hamas terrorists who slaughtered more than 200 people at a music festival near the Gaza border.

Megan Ybarra has a history of anti-Israel hate

Ybarra isn’t newly anti-Israel. She has a history.

The geography professor is listed as a signatory to a letter criticizing Israel defending itself against Hamas. The letter calls Israel’s land “historical Palestine,” indicating a general ignorance of history. But the letter from May 2021 matches much of the rhetoric today to justify terrorism against Israel and criticism of Jews defending themselves.

“We also refuse the ‘both sides’ narrative that ignores and conceals the meaningful differences and asymmetry of power between Israel—one of the most heavily militarized states in the world that receives $3.8 billion of military aid annually from the United States—and a Palestinian population resisting continuous dispossession, denationalization, and erasure,” the letter states.

Ybarra and dozens of other radical educators contend that “Israel is engaged in apartheid, a brutal system of territorial theft, Jewish supremacism, violence, and Palestinian political marginalization that affects Palestinians all over the world.” Though the letter doesn’t cite Hamas, while talking about the terrorist group, it does state that the educators are “inspired by the bravery and perseverance” of Palestinians who fight back against Israel.

She also appeared to support the virulently anti-Semitic Boycott Divest Sanction (BDS) movement.

