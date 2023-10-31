Washington’s favorite candy treats include Tootsie Pops and taffy

As millions upon millions of pieces and packages of candy change hand this week with Halloween parties and trick or treating happening across the nation, this is a better time than any other to take a glance at what our favorites are.

Our friends at candystore.com, noting an expansive reach across the U.S. and Canada and their “network of major candy manufacturers and distributors who chipped in with their invaluable inputs,” dissected their sales state-by-state and determined the most popular candy in the state of Washington and nationwide.

The winner in the state of Washington was Tootsie Pops. Just three U.S. states place the filled lollipops in the top spot, joining New Jersey and Tennessee.

Ben George, a candystore.com content strategist and author of the company’s “Most Popular Halloween Candy 2023” report, noted in an email to MyNorthwest the Evergreen State’s particular love for that candy is “nearly 20% higher than the national average, making it a distinct favorite of the state.”

The state’s second favorite candy is salt water taffy. Washington is one of four states where salt water taffy came in second, along with Nebraska, Tennessee and Wyoming.

“Given Washington’s proximity to the coast, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Salt Water Taffy is a top choice,” George said to MyNorthwest. “It’s a nod to both the Halloween spirit and regional pride.”

Placing third in Washington is M&Ms. That’s not a surprising result as 17 states and Washington, D.C., have that delicious chocolate candy ranked in the Top 3 somewhere.

George told MyNorthwest that Seattle deviates from the state by putting M&M’s on top and ahead of Tootsie Pops and salt water taffy.

“It is speculated that the vibrant city’s numerous events and gatherings might lean more towards sharing versatile candies like M&M’s,” George said in an email to MyNorthwest.

George reported 51,230 pounds of M&M’s were sold in Seattle with Tootsie Pops coming in second with 47,890 pounds sold.

National candy trends

M&M’s reign in Seattle, place high in Washington and are a national favorite as well, based on 15 years of sales data from candystore.com cited in their “most popular” report.

Resse’s Cups has held on to the No. 1 spot nationally, but in his report, George wrote that in a “dramatic candy twist, M&M’s are giving the iconic (cups) a run for their money.” He added that they’re inching closer to that coveted No. 1 position, overall.

This may be shocking to some, but the remarkably divisive candy corn is making a comeback, George writes, and it has jumped into the Top 10 nationally. Though, in a separate piece titled “The Candy Corn Debate,” candystore.com reported the results of a survey that featured over 3,000 respondents and the pro-candy corn side won out with 56% of respondents saying they “love” it and 44% saying they “hate” it.

“This wasn’t a landslide victory, but it goes to show that despite the criticisms, candy corn still holds a dear spot in the hearts of many,” candystore.com’s piece states. “(It’s) a testament to its enduring allure in the grand candy universe.”

Another ranking that may stun some: Hot Tamales coming in at No. 3 behind Reese’s Cups and M&Ms. The fiery cinnamon candy jumped over Skittles to grab that coveted spot.

Rounding out the Top 5 is a new addition and another potential surprise: Sour Patch Kids. “And with their current trajectory, they might just give Skittles a sour surprise next year,” George wrote.