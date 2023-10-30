Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Gig Harbor teen gymnast sues ex-coach, gym over sexual misconduct allegations

Oct 30, 2023, 12:27 PM

gymnast sues misconduct...

Gymnastics. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Gig Harbor teen gymnast says she “wants her story heard” and is suing her coach and gym, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

Alyssa (identified by her first name only) is accusing 31-year-old Andrew Smith of sexual misconduct and the gym for failing to protect her.

Smith was placed on a coaching suspension list by SafeSport & USA Gymnastics on Sept. 6, and his suspension will last for two years.

The North American Sports Academy (NASA), where Smith worked, was also named in the suit filed Oct. 25 in Pierce County Superior Court. Andrew Smith declined to comment about the lawsuit.

“I kept quiet for so long because my fear of losing gymnastics outweighed every discomfort I had. I did it for my teammates and to protect the future of other athletes. Even if my story only protects one person, to me, that is a story worth telling,” Alyssa said in a statement to The Gateway, a newspaper that covers Gig Harbor.

Alyssa accused Smith of touching her inappropriately. She was 15 at the time.

More news: Rivalry football game between Gig Harbor and Peninsula High Schools turns dangerously violent

“I think the family feels that because the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office has refused to pursue criminal charges, filing a civil suit is their only option to get accountability for what happened to (Alyssa),” Attorney Loren Cochran of law firm Cochran Douglas said. That firm is representing is representing Alyssa.  “For (Alyssa’s) family, the path to accountability is to hold NASA Gymnastics and Andrew Smith civilly liable.”

The lawsuit said that Smith would spread Alyssa’s legs and wrap them around him before he’d kiss her on the forehead while no other gymnasts were around.

The lawsuit said Alyssa “suffered and continues to suffer general and special damages including, but not limited to, emotional distress, physical and mental pain and suffering, medical expenses, a decrease in her ability to enjoy life, and other general and special damages, all in an amount to be determined at trial.”

Smith said he was let go from NASA gymnastics in 2021 and he went on to briefly work for Ascend Gymnastics in DuPont. He said those are the only two gyms where he has worked and he has no current plans to coach after his suspension is over, according to the News Tribune.

MyNorthwest News

UAW...

BY TOM KRISHER (DETROIT), THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

UAW announces deal with General Motors that tentatively ends strikes against Detroit automakers

The United Auto Workers union said Monday that it reached a tentative contract with General Motors, the last of the Detroit Three automakers to agree to a deal.

1 hour ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Investigator makes ‘tantalizing discovery’ in search for answers to mystery of DB Cooper

A search for evidence in the disappearance of skyjacker D.B. Cooper yielded what one enthusiast is calling a “tantalizing discovery.”

3 hours ago

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza S...

Associated Press

Israel pushes deeper into Gaza and frees Hamas captive; Netanyahu rejects calls for cease-fire

Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza on Monday, advancing on two sides of the territory’s main city, as the U.N. and medical staff warned that airstrikes have hit closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

5 hours ago

Nurses...

Micki Gamez

Providence nurses fight for better rights after more than 600 quit in last 18 months

Crowder stated she's witnessed the fatigue first-hand on both her floor and other departments, leading nurses to also ask for better pay.

6 hours ago

ballot box...

MyNorthwest Staff

Find your closest ballot drop box in King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties

The drop boxes are open 24 hours and will remain open until 8 p.m. Nov. 8. For the full list sorted by county, check below for your closest drop box.

7 hours ago

wa senator hong kong...

Heather Bosch

Firearms charge against Wash. state senator dismissed in Hong Kong court

The gun apparently hadn't been detected at a TSA security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon. Wilson reported the gun to customs at the Hong Kong Airport.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Gig Harbor teen gymnast sues ex-coach, gym over sexual misconduct allegations