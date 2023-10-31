Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

New ‘first-in-the-nation’ policy limits Seattle police from knowingly lying

Oct 31, 2023, 9:48 AM | Updated: 9:49 am

domestic violence felony...

Seattle Police Department vehicle (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The city is instituting a new policy limiting the Seattle Police Department’s ability to use ruses in their work, citing recent instances where the public’s trust was undermined by officers knowingly using untrue statements.

According to the new policy, police will not be able to use a statement an officer knows is not true over any mass media or in any way that will “shock the conscience.” The policy also requires officers to get permission before using any ruses, along with other use guidelines.

The Office of Inspector General for Public Safety and City Councilmember Lisa Herbold pushed for the policy change after incidents in 2018 and 2020, when a ruse may have contributed to a suicide and a ruse incited chaos during the George Floyd Protests.

More on Seattle Police: City officials ‘disgusted’ by SPD bodycam footage, says ‘fix the culture’

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the policy change Oct. 30, emphasizing that the public trust lost during the use of these ruses outweighs any benefits gained by officers.

“Effective public safety requires community buy-in, and this new policy is an important step to build understanding with the public, demonstrating that for SPD operations to be successful, they must be paired with a commitment to unbiased, constitutional policing,” Harrell said in a statement. “This innovative new policy will lead to better police work thanks to the voices of many, including the media who brought attention to this tactic, community members who called for guidelines to match our values, and Seattle accountability and police leaders who developed a plan to make that vision real.”

The main uses that the new guidelines have for ruses are to deescalate situations, to help calm people down, or to promote safety, and ruses are completely prohibited when investigating misdemeanor property crimes.

According to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, the policy is the first of its kind in the U.S. and continues SPD’s “long tradition of public safety innovation rooted in accountability and a commitment to building public confidence.”

MyNorthwest News

Sewage...

Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

‘It does not smell’: Wash. program to use sewage to keep businesses warm

King County is about to heat things up on a pilot program that will use sewage to keep businesses warm this winter.

1 hour ago

FILE - A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel "Manny" El...

Associated Press

A friend of Manny Ellis and a breathing expert expected to testify in trial against Tacoma officers

 Five weeks into the trial against three Tacoma, Washington, police officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis and prosecutors will build upon their case by questioning some of Ellis’ closest allies in court Tuesday.

2 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

‘You’re ruining everybody else’s time:’ Bothell neighborhood Halloween decorations vandalized

A group of who are believed to be teenagers dart out of two cars and start tearing and breaking nearly every Halloween decoration in sight Sunday night.

3 hours ago

In this photo provided by biologist and wildlife advocate Kersti Muul, people watch a whale swimmin...

Associated Press

In Seattle, phones ding. Killer whales could be close

Peter Bates was dropping his car at the mechanic this month when a notification pinged on his phone: killer whales were approaching his Seattle neighborhood.

4 hours ago

Image: A customer shops for Halloween candy at a Walmart in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo...

Steve Coogan

Washington’s favorite candy treats include Tootsie Pops and taffy

The winner in the state of Washington was Tootsie Pops. Just three U.S. states place the filled lollipops in their top spots.

15 hours ago

violent crime spree west seattle...

Frank Sumrall

Man who went on 2022 violent crime spree in West Seattle sentenced to 60 years

Thompson's "multi-location violent crime spree" began around 11 p.m. June 19, 2022 when he used a shotgun in an attempted robbery of his friend.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

New ‘first-in-the-nation’ policy limits Seattle police from knowingly lying