Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘I wasn’t there to protect him’: Video shows North Thurston bus driver appear to hit student

Nov 1, 2023, 9:09 AM | Updated: 9:40 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY LOUIE TRAN, KIRO 7 NEWS AND KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A local mother is demanding answers after she said a North Thurston Public Schools bus driver hit her six-year-old son on a bus. KIRO 7 spoke with Ashley Wilson on Tuesday. She said her son, Jemi, attends Lydia Jane Hawk Elementary School of North Thurston Public Schools. The incident happened on October 2 as the six-year-old was taking a school bus home in the afternoon.

“There was no need for him to hit my kid,” Wilson said.

KIRO 7 obtained video taken by a camera on the bus showing the moment the bus driver appeared to strike the child’s back. Wilson said she temporarily removed her son from the school bus following the incident. She told KIRO 7 she reached out to the district with little luck.

“I’m still not getting any answers. I guess it’s getting swept under the rug,” she shared. “I’ve called and asked these questions and I’m getting no answers.”

This is the second incident where the same bus driver made her son feel unsafe, Wilson added. Last May, Wilson said the bus driver threatened her son.

“The same bus driver had threatened to hit my child.” She said. “Emerald got off the bus, his older sister, and told me that the bus driver had threatened to hit Jemi.”

Wilson said she waited for weeks but got no response from the district. Then last Friday she saw the driver driving a school bus last Friday.

She followed up with the district on Monday, she told KIRO 7, and the district confirmed that he has now been assigned to a different route.

Wilson stressed to KIRO 7 that she wants the driver to be held accountable in order to protect her children and other students.

“He hit my kid, so why wouldn’t he hit anyone else’s kid?” she said. “That’s a safety concern in itself. I don’t know this bus driver. I don’t know what he’s capable of, especially after hitting my kid. So for him to even be in a distance of picking up other kids or driving by my son, that’s a lot for him. That’s trauma to him. After to keep seeing this guy.”

NORTH THURSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

KIRO 7 reached out to the school district regarding both incidents.

Officials would not comment in person, but they shared the following statement:

“North Thurston Public Schools transports more than 10,000 students each day, working to get students safely to and from school each day. We provide comprehensive safety, student management, and communication training to our more than 100 bus drivers. While we cannot speak on specific personnel matters, we took quick and appropriate action in this situation to ensure student safety,” said Amy Blondin, executive director of communications with North Thurston Public Schools.

Blondin told KIRO 7 that she was aware of the allegation in May, and it was part of the district’s investigation.

KIRO 7 also reached out to the Department of Transportation. They told us the school district is handling all of their communication on the case.

THURSTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE:

KIRO 7 also reached out to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the prosecutor’s office is currently looking at the complaint.

The Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office said the case is currently under review, and they expect to make a decision about possible charges within the next week or so.

KIRO 7 also tried reaching out to the bus driver but did not get a response.

We are not naming the driver since formal charges have not been filed in this case, at the time of this report.

MyNorthwest News

(Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Teachers kick off strike in Portland, Oregon, over class sizes, pay and resources

Teachers in Portland, Oregon, walked off the job on Wednesday for the first day of a strike that will shutter schools for some 45,000 students in Oregon's largest city.

42 minutes ago

Synthetic fraud a fast-growing area for scams. (KIRO 7)...

Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

‘Synthetic fraud’ a different spin on identity theft

It’s one of the more sinister financial crimes. It’s called synthetic fraud and puts a different spin on identity theft.

56 minutes ago

Image: An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in 2022 in San F...

Associated Press

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster

The wife of a pilot who tried to cut the engines of a flight said she knew her husband was struggling with depression but that she was in a state of shock

1 hour ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

L.B. Gilbert

Overnight camping ban going into effect in Burien

Starting Wednesday night, anyone sleeping or residing on public property from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. could be charged with a misdemeanor.

3 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

‘It’s ferry Tetris’: Washington ferry issues leave passengers stranded overnight

Washington’s fleet of ferries has mounting problems and officials told us there’s no end in sight as to when these problems will be solved.

4 hours ago

The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on Wednesday, S...

Associated Press

Google CEO defends paying Apple and others to make Google the default search engine on devices

Testifying in the biggest U.S. antitrust case in a quarter century, Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his company’s practice of paying Apple and other tech companies to make Google the default search engine

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

‘I wasn’t there to protect him’: Video shows North Thurston bus driver appear to hit student