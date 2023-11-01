Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Rantz: Candidate tries to keep Seattle politics out of Bellevue 

Nov 1, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 5:29 pm

Image: An image of Bellevue College...

An image of Bellevue College (Photo courtesy of Bellevue College)

(Photo courtesy of Bellevue College)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

A Bellevue City Council candidate is hoping to keep of the state’s best communities in tact. Lately, a rash of problems have been flocking to the eastside. Betsi Hummer is running for City Council in an to keep Bellevue safe. Hummer is the only candidate to boast an endorsement from the Bellevue’s Police Officers Guild. 

“The crime over the last six years since my opponent has been in office has been rampant in neighborhoods,” Hummer told the Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH.  

“Every couple of weeks, they get their mailboxes, ransacked, packages, stolen burglaries, drag racing, and a car theft in Bellevue,” Hummer added. “Every neighborhood I’ve been in.” 

Hummer is running for the Position No. 5 on the Bellevue City Council. Her Opponent is incumbent Janice Zahn.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

UW anti-semitic...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: UW ‘inclusion’ staff sends shockingly anti-Semitic email to students

The Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion (OSDI) emailed students on October 25 to call out Israel, accusing Jews of genocide and apartheid.

24 hours ago

pounds trash seattle...

Frank Sumrall

Volunteer group says it has cleared 1 million pounds of trash in Seattle camps

Volunteers throughout Seattle have logged more than 10,000 volunteer hours to achieve this immense trash cleanup among other We Heart Seattle goals.

1 day ago

megan ybarra...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: UW prof Megan Ybarra praised terrorist attack as ‘justice’

Associate professor Megan Ybarra spoke at last Wednesday's event demanding UW to sever all ties with Israel, which includes the study abroad program.

1 day ago

halloween...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Local schools again ban Halloween in concerning trend

There are, of course, more schools and districts placing restrictions on Halloween celebrations. While this isn't new, this trend should concern parents.

2 days ago

Kirkland Israel rally...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: School ‘racial justice specialist’ co-founded anti-Israel group

The Northshore School District's racial and educational justice specialist reportedly co-founded a group that has helped organize pro-Hamas rallies.

3 days ago

Tacoma city council candidate Kristin Wynne...

Jason Rantz

Small business owner hopes to shake up Tacoma City Council

Tacoma City Council candidate Kristen Wynne hopes the city is ready for much-needed change. That’s why she’s challenging incumbent Olgy Diaz for the at-large position. Violent crime is surging, with too many city leaders watching on the sidelines. Wynne, a small business owner and community activist, wants to see the city thrive, rather than turn […]

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Rantz: Candidate tries to keep Seattle politics out of Bellevue 