Rantz: Candidate tries to keep Seattle politics out of Bellevue 

A Bellevue City Council candidate is hoping to keep of the state’s best communities in tact. Lately, a rash of problems have been flocking to the eastside. Betsi Hummer is running for City Council in an to keep Bellevue safe. Hummer is the only candidate to boast an endorsement from the Bellevue’s Police Officers Guild.

“The crime over the last six years since my opponent has been in office has been rampant in neighborhoods,” Hummer told the Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH.

“Every couple of weeks, they get their mailboxes, ransacked, packages, stolen burglaries, drag racing, and a car theft in Bellevue,” Hummer added. “Every neighborhood I’ve been in.”

Hummer is running for the Position No. 5 on the Bellevue City Council. Her Opponent is incumbent Janice Zahn.

