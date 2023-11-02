Close
‘I wouldn’t wish this on anybody’: Family remembers western Washington pediatrician killed in Texas

Nov 2, 2023, 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:06 am

The family of 52-year-old Dr. Talat Khan will hold a prayer service at a mosque in Montlake Terrace on Thursday to honor her memory and reflect on the impact she had in our area before moving away. Dr. Khan worked as a pediatrician in Washington for years prior to moving to Texas. Her brother, Wajahat Nyaz, said his sister was not just a dedicated medical professional, she was a loving mother and sister with a huge heart.

“She said whatever came to her and there was no deception whatsoever. And I miss her a lot,” Nyaz said.

Her brother said his sister moved to the Houston area with her daughter over the summer to get more sunshine in her life. But on October 28, Dr. Khan was stabbed by a man while sitting at a picnic table outside her apartment complex. Nyaz’s children are traumatized by it all.

“Many of them are even scared to go outside and go to school and these are college kids who are traumatized,” Nyaz said.

Quite frankly, he said, they still don’t know why this would happen.

“This humble person….This doctor….What did she ever do for you to attack her like this?” he said.

But through this pain, they want the world to remember the kind and caring person Talat was As they plan to push for justice for as long as it takes.

“Find out the reason. Find out the motives for something like this. Not only to get justice for Talat but to make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” Nyaz said.

And during his conversation with us, Nyaz shared these thoughts from Dr. Khan’s son.

“Please hold on to your mom. You may never know when you lose her,” he said.

The prayer service for Dr. Khan is expected to start around 1:45 p.m. at the Umar Al-Farooq Mosque. The funeral will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Snohomish after Salatul Janazah.

As for the suspect, Miles Fridrich, he’s facing first-degree murder charges.

