Suits: Seattle is ‘unsafe, and we can’t vote to make it safer’

Seattle is more violent than ever, and there is nothing you can do about it — especially if you work but don’t live in the city. This caused Bryan Suits to wonder who he had to petition to get voting rights without living in Seattle.

The city council is overrun by socialists who want Seattle to be crime-ridden and unlivable. Now Eastlake Avenue, where AM 770 KTTH is based, will be in the district of one of those socialists, Kshama Sawant.



“Part of the problem is that livability for people who visit Seattle is almost nil. Because we can’t vote, you know that the districts are changing,” Bryan said. “According to the map, in January of 2024, we’re going to be in the seventh district.”

Suits complained that he works hard and produces content in the city and, therefore, should be able to dictate how things like crime affect him.

“It’s unsafe where we work, and we can’t vote to make it safer. And I guarantee we’re not alone. There are loads of people who drive and make their living in Seattle and then leave skid marks on the way out. And we can’t vote here,” Suits said.

You can watch the full discussion here:

