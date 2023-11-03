Video: Seattle protesters want the Israel-Hamas war to stop

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, protesters demonstrated outside the federal courthouse in downtown Seattle Friday.

They came to block the entrance to Sen. Patty Murray’s office on Second Ave. in downtown Seattle. They called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

More on the Israel-Hamas War: Protest concerning Middle East war blocks downtown Seattle streets

“I am horrified that my tax dollars that are earned for teaching kids here in King County are being used to fund the bombs,” protester Michael Grant told KIRO Newsradio.

Dozens of people actually chained themselves together at one point. People represented all religions.

There were no arrests and no violence.

“We are dedicated to the liberation of all people,” protester Rev. Shelley Fann said.

One person climbed up to the top of an atrium about eight stories up to hang a banner. Seattle Firefighters helped her down.

Later in the day, the crowd was losing steam and numbers. They moved to the side of the building.

More on the war: Israel resists US pressure to pause the war to allow more aid to Gaza, wants hostages back first

Meanwhile, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday pushed back against growing U.S. pressure for a “humanitarian pause” in the nearly month-old war to protect civilians and allow more aid into Gaza, insisting there would be no temporary cease-fire until the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas are released.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his third trip to Israel since the war began, reiterating American support for Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas after its brutal Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel. He also echoed President Joe Biden’s calls for a brief halt in the fighting to address a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Contributing: The Associated Press