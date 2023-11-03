Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Video: Seattle protesters want the Israel-Hamas war to stop

Nov 3, 2023, 2:22 PM

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY LUKE DUECY, KIRO NEWSRADIO


Here for what's next

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, protesters demonstrated outside the federal courthouse in downtown Seattle Friday.

They came to block the entrance to Sen. Patty Murray’s office on Second Ave. in downtown Seattle. They called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

More on the Israel-Hamas War: Protest concerning Middle East war blocks downtown Seattle streets

“I am horrified that my tax dollars that are earned for teaching kids here in King County are being used to fund the bombs,” protester Michael Grant told KIRO Newsradio.

Dozens of people actually chained themselves together at one point. People represented all religions.

There were no arrests and no violence.

“We are dedicated to the liberation of all people,” protester Rev. Shelley Fann said.

One person climbed up to the top of an atrium about eight stories up to hang a banner. Seattle Firefighters helped her down.

Later in the day, the crowd was losing steam and numbers. They moved to the side of the building.

More on the war: Israel resists US pressure to pause the war to allow more aid to Gaza, wants hostages back first

Meanwhile, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday pushed back against growing U.S. pressure for a “humanitarian pause” in the nearly month-old war to protect civilians and allow more aid into Gaza, insisting there would be no temporary cease-fire until the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas are released.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his third trip to Israel since the war began, reiterating American support for Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas after its brutal Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel. He also echoed President Joe Biden’s calls for a brief halt in the fighting to address a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Contributing: The Associated Press

MyNorthwest News

burien police fentanyl...

Frank Sumrall

Burien Police, led by K9 Quinn, seize county’s largest-ever fentanyl powder bust

"According to the DEA’s calculations, this amount of fentanyl powder has the potential to kill 10 million people," Burien police stated.

2 hours ago

pacific standard time...

Ted Buehner

Turn back your clocks again for end of daylight saving time

Yes, it is time for us to change from Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) to Pacific Standard Time (PST), effective at 2 a.m. early Sunday morning.

3 hours ago

Many cemeteries are in need of preservation or repair. (Photo by Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via ...

Bill Kaczaraba

City of Lakewood snags historical cemetery for $1

One of the oldest cemeteries in Pierce County could soon be the domain of the city of Lakewood, according to The News Tribune.

6 hours ago

Jeff Bezos...

Bill Kaczaraba

Jeff Bezos is leaving Seattle for the sunnier confines of Miami

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he is packing his bags and moving out of Seattle to the sunnier confines of Miami.

8 hours ago

amazon union illegal...

Associated Press

Amazon used an algorithm to essentially raise prices on other sites, the FTC says

Amazon used a secret algorithm to essentially help raise prices on other online sites and also “destroyed” internal communications as the Federal Trade Commission undertook an antitrust investigation against it, according to newly unredacted portions of the agency’s lawsuit.

9 hours ago

Follow @http://twitter.com/KiroLisa...

Lisa Brooks

Former guard indicted for bribery, smuggling drugs into King County Jail

A former corrections officer at the King County Jail has been accused of smuggling drugs into the facility.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Video: Seattle protesters want the Israel-Hamas war to stop