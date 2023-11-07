Marion Street Pedestrian Bridge on Seattle’s waterfront will not open on time

Due to harsh weather over the weekend and some technical challenges, the Marion Street Pedestrian Bridge on Seattle’s waterfront may not open until the end of the week.

The Seattle Department of Transportation announced it was supposed to open Monday. Over the weekend, all seven spans of the temporary bridge were removed, and the connection to Colman Dock was installed. The Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects is working through the technical details and expects to have more information in the coming days.



The temporary sky bridges for walk-on passengers at Colman Dock have already been torn down or closed. That means walk-on passengers must cross Alaskan Way at street level, and then use elevators or stairways to get to the terminal’s second-floor ticketing, waiting and loading area. A signed detour is set up.

Following the removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct in 2019, a temporary bridge was installed to carry foot traffic from Colman Dock to 1st Avenue. The Marion Street Pedestrian Bridge carried an estimated 5 million people each year before the removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct, making it one of the busiest pedestrian crossings on the western seaboard.

Related news: Bremerton-Seattle ferry out of commission due to damaged propeller blade

The overhead loading facility at the Bainbridge Island Terminal is temporarily out of service for unplanned maintenance. Walk-on passengers will be loaded via the car deck until repairs are completed. Customers can anticipate delays and should plan accordingly.