Incumbent Lewis trails Kettle to represent Seattle’s downtown with District 7 seat

Bob Kettle has taken an early lead over incumbent Andrew Lewis for District 7, garnering 55.8% (7,490) of the vote compared to Lewis’ 43.8% (5,882), respectively.

Lewis maintained his seat, which represents Seattle’s downtown among other neighborhoods, despite a significant push to remove him from the city council after being the deciding vote to not pass a drug possession ordinance.

“We’re feeling great right now with the initial results. Very strong results and so we’re very happy with them,” Kettle told KIRO Newsradio’s Kate Stone in a phone interview after initial results were released. “My top three: Public safety, public health and wellness. The bottom line is this is about creating a safe base. We need to have this reset of the council so we can have a reset of its relationship with SPD.

“Then we can move forward on the issues that we’re facing and really build up the staffing because that’s so important in terms of addressing the permissive environment that has been behind the random acts of violence and lawlessness,” Kettle continued.

Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky, also ran to represent District 2, but was eliminated in the primaries held in August after receiving 14% of the votes.

Lewis is the incumbent for the position, representing District 7 on the Seattle City Council since 2020 after defeating Jim Pugel by 2,000 votes.

“As the parent of a six-month-old, I’m more determined than ever to build a Seattle we can be proud to pass on to the next generation,” Lewis said in his candidate statement. “In my first term, I brought together unlikely coalitions to deliver results, and I’ll continue that work if re-elected.”

He was endorsed by Primila Jayapal, 36th legislative district democrats, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, County Executive Dow Constantine and The Stranger.

He also listed Downtown Seattle Association CEO Jon Scholes as an endorsement, but Scholes confirmed to The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH that he hadn’t endorsed Lewis. Many Downtown Seattle businesses and representatives backed away from Lewis after his surprise rejection of the city’s new drug possession law — which was passed a few months later after Mayor Bruce Harrell pushed for the passing of the bill.

Lewis has amassed $201,521 in campaign contributions, but still came up short compared to Bob Kettle’s $235,119 raised for his campaign.

Kettle is a former Naval Intelligence officer and is a stay-at-home dad.

“I’m running for Seattle City Council because I’m concerned about the Council’s inaction and failure on the most important issues facing our community,” Kettle said in his candidate statement. “I’ll help lead our city to meet the challenges we face on public safety, public health, and homelessness. Seattle can feel like a thriving, vibrant community again.”

He was endorsed by The Seattle Times.

