Pierce County roundup: Tight Tacoma City Council races, ‘Tenant Bill of Rights’

Tight Tacoma City Council races and a bellwether Tenants’ initiative highlight results in Pierce County. Click on the link to get up-to-date raw vote totals.

Tacoma City Council at Large – Position 7: Olgy Diaz 49% to Kristen Wynne 50%

Olgy Diaz was appointed to the position in late 2022. The general election was her first chance to win support directly from the voters. She ran and lost for City Council in 2013. Kristen Wynne is a local business. She positions herself as a candidate who will address the city’s homeless issues.

Tacoma City Council – District 3: Jamika Scott 51% vs.Chris Van Vechten 48%

The Tacoma City Council, District 3 race is running neck-and-neck. District 3 includes Hilltop, Central Tacoma and parts of South Tacoma. Jamika Scott, a community organizer and artist who rose to local prominence through her social justice work as part of the Tacoma Action Collective, campaigned as a voice of the people. Chris Van Vechten, a local attorney, has been involved with local progressive politics for years. Van Vechten, a criminal defense attorney, sought to appeal to voters’ frustrations and their desire for new approaches.

Tacoma – Citizens’ Measure #1: Yes 49% vs. No 51%

Measure 1 — also known as the Tenant Bill of Rights — would create a defense against student/school year evictions and evictions between Nov. 1 and April 1. Additional protections for service members, seniors, families and others with protected status would also be created with the passage of this measure, including preventing evictions.

Several mayors races in Pierce County

Edgewood – Mayor: Dave Olsen 60% vs. Tyron Christopherson 40%

Both candidates ran as nonpartisan.

Pacific – Mayor: Vic Kane 100% against Kerry Garberding 0%

The dominance of Vic Kane over opponent Kerry Garberding would be more impressive if more than 2 votes had been counted.

In Roy, Kimber Ivy is running unopposed.

In DuPont, Ronald Frederick is running unopposed.

