Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Pierce County roundup: Tight Tacoma City Council races, ‘Tenant Bill of Rights’

Nov 8, 2023, 10:33 AM

Ballot Count...

Late ballots continue to be counted. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tight Tacoma City Council races and a bellwether Tenants’ initiative highlight results in Pierce County. Click on the link to get up-to-date raw vote totals.

Tacoma City Council at Large – Position 7: Olgy Diaz 49% to Kristen Wynne 50%

Olgy Diaz was appointed to the position in late 2022.  The general election was her first chance to win support directly from the voters. She ran and lost for City Council in 2013. Kristen Wynne is a local business. She positions herself as a candidate who will address the city’s homeless issues.

Tacoma City Council – District 3: Jamika Scott 51% vs.Chris Van Vechten 48%

The Tacoma City Council, District 3 race is running neck-and-neck. District 3 includes Hilltop, Central Tacoma and parts of South Tacoma. Jamika Scott, a community organizer and artist who rose to local prominence through her social justice work as part of the Tacoma Action Collective, campaigned as a voice of the people. Chris Van Vechten, a local attorney, has been involved with local progressive politics for years. Van Vechten, a criminal defense attorney, sought to appeal to voters’ frustrations and their desire for new approaches.

Tacoma – Citizens’ Measure #1: Yes 49% vs. No 51%

Measure 1 — also known as the Tenant Bill of Rights — would create a defense against student/school year evictions and evictions between Nov. 1 and April 1. Additional protections for service members, seniors, families and others with protected status would also be created with the passage of this measure, including preventing evictions.

Full story: Tacoma’s controversial ‘Tenant Bill of Rights’ measure at a near 50/50 split

Several mayors races in Pierce County

Edgewood – Mayor: Dave Olsen 60% vs. Tyron Christopherson 40%

Both candidates ran as nonpartisan.

Pacific – Mayor: Vic Kane 100% against Kerry Garberding 0%

The dominance of Vic Kane over opponent Kerry Garberding would be more impressive if more than 2 votes had been counted.

In Roy, Kimber Ivy is running unopposed.

In DuPont, Ronald Frederick is running unopposed.

Find all election results at the top of our homepage.

MyNorthwest Politics

Ballot counting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Snohomish County roundup: Mayoral incumbents look to be defeated

In Snohomish County, two incumbent mayors appear to be headed to defeat while the Sheriff’s race is too close to call. (For the latest raw vote totals, click on races below.) Edmonds Mayor: Mike Rosen 57% to Mike Nelson 43% Mike Rosen has a decisive lead in the race for Edmonds Mayor. Nelson narrowly beat […]

2 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Johnson outgunning incumbent Fortney for Snohomish County Sheriff

Fortney's opponent Johnson worked at the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office for 30 years, starting as a patrol deputy.

5 hours ago

Tacoma Measure 1...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma’s controversial ‘Tenant Bill of Rights’ measure at a near 50/50 split

Measure 1 -- also known as the Tenant Bill of Rights -- would create a defense against student/school year evictions and evictions between Nov. 1 and April 1.

14 hours ago

2023 election numbers...

MyNorthwest Staff

Election 2023: Latest Seattle City Council and other Washington numbers

For updated results for some of the most impactful races in the 2023 election for the Puget Sound region, check back as votes continue to be counted.

16 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

260 votes separate Mosqueda from Aragon for King County Council’s District 8 seat

Mosqueda currently served as a Seattle City council member for two terms at the council's at-large Position 8 seat, first elected in 2017.

16 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Incumbent Lewis trails Kettle to represent Seattle’s downtown with District 7 seat

Bob Kettle has taken an early lead over incumbent Andrew Lewis for District 7, garnering 55.8% of the vote.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Pierce County roundup: Tight Tacoma City Council races, ‘Tenant Bill of Rights’