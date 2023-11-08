Election offices in King, Pierce, Spokane counties evacuated for white powder

Election offices in King, Pierce and Spokane counties evacuated Wednesday after a white powdery substance was found at the locations.

The Pierce County Elections Center in Tacoma evacuated briefly after an envelope received through regular mail, not a ballot, was opened by an employee. It had a white, powdery substance inside, according to Pierce County Auditor Linda Farmer.

Officials called 911 and everyone immediately left the building at about 8:30 a.m.

A Tacoma Fire hazmat team responded and the substance tested presumptively as baking soda.

Pierce County Elections Manager Kyle Haugh said everyone returned to work within about 10 minutes.

The FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service were notified and Tacoma Police are investigating.

Alarms going off at the King County elections office in Renton. All employees have been evacuated. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/XsvvG4qn1G — Gwen Baumgardner (@NewsGirlGwen) November 8, 2023

The same thing happened at the King County Elections Office in Renton.

At 10:58 a.m., Renton Police officers were dispatched to 919 Southwest Grady Way for a report of a parcel that contained a white powdery substance.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, according to the Renton Police Department.

In addition to those incidents, the Spokane County Elections Office was also evacuated, according to a social media post at 11:30 a.m. from KXLY4.

A county employee said a white, powdery substance was found.

No injuries were reported in any of the cases.