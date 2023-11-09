Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Snohomish roofing company reaches $3.7M in safety fines, has only paid $250,000

Nov 9, 2023, 3:33 PM | Updated: 3:34 pm

roofing company safety fines...

Allways Roofing employees working on top of a house in Mount Vernon, Wash. without wearing proper fall protection. (Photo courtesy of WA L&I)

(Photo courtesy of WA L&I)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Snohomish roofing company has racked up more than $3.7 million in safety violation fines since 2019, according to the Washington Department of Labor and Industries (L&I).

For the second time in five months, Allways Roofing faces fines of more than $400,000. L&I claims Allways Roofing has broken safety rules over 60 times in the last four years.

More on Allways Roofing: Snohomish roofing company fined $3M for slate of safety violations

“Inspectors photographed two workers, including the job-site lead, wearing safety harnesses that were not hooked to an anchor point to prevent them from falling off the roof,” L&I wrote in a prepared statement announcing the penalties. “Falling from heights is one of the leading causes of workplace deaths and serious injuries. Allways Roofing has had at least seven serious injuries, including five falls from heights and two eye injuries from nail guns.”

So far, the company has only paid a little under one-quarter of a million dollars of their $3.7 million tally. The company also owes $22,426.39 in past-due workers’ compensation premiums. According to L&I, the company’s contractor registration is suspended until those premiums are paid.

“Allways Roofing is one of the most frequent violators of safety rules in the state, with dozens of violations going back more than 10 years,” L&I wrote.

More from L&I: Young Corporation faces $2M fine from WA Department of Labor

Allways Roofing will remain in the Severe Violator Program indefinitely, according to L&I. The Severe Violator Enforcement Program concentrates Division of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) enforcement resources on inspecting employers “who have shown indifference to their obligations to keep workers safe by committing willful, repeated or failure-to-fix violations.”

The roofing company is not appealing the latest fines.

“The requirements are clear. If Allways Roofing is getting cited this often, it means they’re purposefully ignoring the rules to save time and make money,” Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I DOSH, said in a prepared statement. “We won’t give up on our efforts to protect these workers no matter how many times we have to inspect, cite and fine this company.”

KIRO Newsradio reached out to Allways Roofing for comment.

MyNorthwest News

Tacoma Measure 1...

Frank Sumrall

Less than 500 votes divide verdict for Tacoma’s ‘Tenant Bill of Rights’

Measure 1 -- also known as the Tenant Bill of Rights -- would create a defense against student/school year evictions and evictions between Nov. 1 and April 1.

1 hour ago

2023 election numbers...

MyNorthwest Staff

Election 2023: Latest Seattle City Council and other Washington numbers

For updated results for some of the most impactful races in the 2023 election for the Puget Sound region, check back as votes continue to be counted.

2 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Aragon falls behind Mosqueda in tight race for King County Council’s District 8 seat

Mosqueda currently served as a Seattle City council member for two terms at the council's at-large Position 8 seat, first elected in 2017.

3 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Woo’s lead over Morales slims for Seattle City Council’s District 2 seat

Morales is the incumbent Seattle City Councilmember for District 2. She first assumed office on January 1, 2020.

3 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Kettle reaches 10,000 votes as he leads incumbent Lewis to represent District 7

Bob Kettle has taken an early lead over incumbent Andrew Lewis for District 7, garnering 55.8% of the vote.

3 hours ago

cyberattack...

KIRO 7 News Staff

WSDOT confirms cyberattack responsible for recent website and app outages

The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that a recent cybersecurity incident is responsible for outages affecting its website and apps.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Snohomish roofing company reaches $3.7M in safety fines, has only paid $250,000