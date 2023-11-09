Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

WSDOT confirms cyberattack responsible for recent website and app outages

Nov 9, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:26 pm

cyberattack...

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that a recent cybersecurity incident is responsible for outages affecting its website and apps.

The attack, which began Tuesday, was aimed at interrupting real-time travel information for travelers, according to WSDOT.

WSDOT said no other systems appear to be affected by the attack.

While traffic and mountain pass cameras have been restored on the app, they are still not visible online.

Travel maps, the mobile app, ferry vessel watch, and online freight permits are not accessible.

Staff at WSDOT appear to be having fun with the outages, posting nonsensical and non-traffic-related content on their social media platforms.

The cause of the outage is under investigation and future updates will be provided on WSDOT social media platforms.

 

MyNorthwest News

Tacoma Measure 1...

Frank Sumrall

Less than 500 votes divide verdict for Tacoma’s ‘Tenant Bill of Rights’

Measure 1 -- also known as the Tenant Bill of Rights -- would create a defense against student/school year evictions and evictions between Nov. 1 and April 1.

1 hour ago

2023 election numbers...

MyNorthwest Staff

Election 2023: Latest Seattle City Council and other Washington numbers

For updated results for some of the most impactful races in the 2023 election for the Puget Sound region, check back as votes continue to be counted.

1 hour ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Aragon falls behind Mosqueda in tight race for King County Council’s District 8 seat

Mosqueda currently served as a Seattle City council member for two terms at the council's at-large Position 8 seat, first elected in 2017.

2 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Woo’s lead over Morales slims for Seattle City Council’s District 2 seat

Morales is the incumbent Seattle City Councilmember for District 2. She first assumed office on January 1, 2020.

2 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Kettle reaches 10,000 votes as he leads incumbent Lewis to represent District 7

Bob Kettle has taken an early lead over incumbent Andrew Lewis for District 7, garnering 55.8% of the vote.

2 hours ago

roofing company safety fines...

Frank Sumrall

Snohomish roofing company reaches $3.7M in safety fines, has only paid $250,000

For the second time in five months, Allways Roofing faces fines of more than $400,000. L&I claims it has broken safety rules over 60 times in four years.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

WSDOT confirms cyberattack responsible for recent website and app outages