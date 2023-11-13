Close
Providence nurses in Everett set to strike; Hospital says it’s ready

Nov 13, 2023, 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:16 am

Nurses at Providence Medical Center in Everett set to strike. (Getty Images)

BY BILL KACZARABA


Barring an eleventh-hour resolution, nurses at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett are set to strike on Tuesday.

According to the union, the hospital’s 1,300 nurses are set to walk out tomorrow. The hospital said patients should not worry. It explained backup nurses are set and ready to go.

The hospital said the strike, which is scheduled to last until Sunday, may impact some non-urgent care and operations.

Nurses said they are tired, fed up and want a better contract. That’s why they voted to strike two weeks ago.

“No. 1 (is) patient safety. So, we are working together with Providence to get a contract that prioritizes patient safety over everything,” Labor and Delivery Nurse Kristen Crowder told KIRO Newsradio. “We want patients to come to the hospital to get the care they need, get the time that they need with their nurses so that they can have education, how to learn blood checks, or monitoring blood pressure, whatever needs to happen. That’s ultimately what we’re fighting for is for the patients to get the care that they need.”

Background on the issues: Providence nurses fight for better rights after more than 600 quit in last 18 months

Crowder said, “It ultimately came down to staffing and wanting our nurses to have some sort of reassurance that they’re not going to be having these really heavy loads on a daily basis. And they [Providence] were not willing to do that.”

Nurses said they have been have been short-staffed since 2018 and the pandemic exacerbated the situation.

Nurses voted to go on strike Thursday evening, with 97% of nurses agreeing to the proposal until Providence Medical ended what they call “unfair labor practices.”

About 600 nurses have left or retired since 2021, and nurses say staffing issues have made working at the hospital a challenge for several months, including last June when their emergency room had to turn away new patients due to overcrowding.

Nurses said the emergency department lobby is often full with 40 to 50 patients, some waiting several hours to be seen, some receiving care in the lobby.

Providence Everett covers a large portion of Snohomish County and exceeds patient capacity across all departments. It also has one of the busiest emergency rooms in the state. It’s one of just two hospitals in the region that perform life-saving procedures for victims of Level 2 trauma, such as a heart attack or stroke.

Contributing: L.B. Gilbert and Micki Gamez

 

 

 

