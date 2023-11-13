Close
Boeing kicks off Dubai Airshow with a major announcement

Nov 13, 2023, 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:51 am

Boeing's B777-9 participates in a fly-by during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Suhaimi Abdullah)

BY BILL KACZARABA


A $52 billion dollar deal with Emirates Airline kicked off the annual Dubai Airshow for Boeing.

The company confirmed an order for 95 777s. Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft.

Its low-cost sister airline, FlyDubai, followed up with an $11 billion order of 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, the first wide-body aircraft in its fleet.

Together, the sales marked a significant win for Virginia-based Boeing Co. on the first day of the air show, as airlines appear poised for even more billion-dollar deals this year.

Boeing commercial airplanes CEO Stan Deal told Bloomberg that the wide-body market is coming back, after a near shutdown during the pandemic.

“We can build. Now. are there going to be some bumps along the road?” he asked. “Sure, we’ve seen those. This industry really was destabilized because of the pandemic.”

Deal said he’s confident the new 777 will make its first delivery in 2025.

“We are starting to seen signs that the industry is building back,” he explained.

In addition, Emirates updated its 787 Dreamliner order book to better align future capacity to demand. The airline is buying five more 787 jets – growing its 787 backlog to 35 – while converting 30 787-9s to 20 787-8 and 10 787-10 airplanes.

“Emirates is the biggest operator of Boeing 777 aircraft, and today’s order cements that position,” said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group.

“We’ve been closely involved in the 777 program since its start up until this latest generation of 777X aircraft. The 777 has been central to Emirates’ fleet and network strategy of connecting cities on all continents non-stop to Dubai. We are pleased to extend our relationship with Boeing and look forward to the first 777-9 joining our fleet in 2025.”

Emirates officials stressed that FlyDubai’s order was separate from the long-haul carrier, though the two airlines are both owned by a sovereign wealth fund called the Investment Corporation of Dubai. The purchase represents a major change for FlyDubai, which to this point has only flown Boeing 737 single-aisle aircraft on shorter distances.

Contributing: Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio 

