Bus with 17 people on board catches fire; portions of I-90 West blocked

Portions of Interstate 90 (I-90) West were blocked Tuesday afternoon due to a bus fire, Trooper Rick Johnson, a Washington State Patrol public information officer for King County, reported.

The bus was pulled over and firefighters put out the fire at around Exit 47 on the highway, west of Snoqualmie Pass.

Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, the bus had 17 people traveling on it and “they all exited safely.” All the people on the bus were all able to retrieve their luggage as well.

Johnson confirmed at 3:10 p.m. the fire was out and the tow was “on the scene.”

Eastside Fire & Rescue, which serves Carnation, Issaquah, May Valley, North Bend, Preston, Sammamish, Tiger Mountain, Wilderness Rim, and Woodinville, also confirmed on X the fire was “under control” and that “all occupants made it out of the bus safely.”

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, all of the lanes on I-90 West were closed, Johnson wrote. By 2:25 p.m., one lane had reopened to traffic.

🚨Westbound I90 at 47 currently all lanes are blocked due to a bus fire pic.twitter.com/oNtUKVocDh — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 14, 2023