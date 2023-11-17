Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Study: Washington state the most impacted by retail crime in US

Nov 17, 2023, 8:12 AM | Updated: 9:23 am

Washington state retail crime...

A Target customer carries a bag as he walks by a sign posted in front of a Target store that is slated for closure. Citing “theft and organized retail crime," retail giant Target announced closures of nine stores across the country. Numerous retail chains have experienced a surge in mass theft in recent years, resulting in injury to staff and having to lock-up many products in their stores. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY LISA BROOKS


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A new study from Forbes ranks Washington state as the most impacted by retail crime in the nation.

Investigative reporters looked at retail theft statistics nationwide to find out just how it’s impacting smaller businesses.

Read more here: Retail Crime Unit makes first prosecution in $50k retail theft case

Based on its share of the U.S. population, Washington state accounts for 48% more retail theft than expected.

The survey also ranked Washington third worst in the total value of items stolen, with an average loss of $347 per person.

Finally, Forbes places Washington state in the top 20 worst states for the cost to small business from retail crime.

They describe those small businesses as those employing up to 50 employees.

Twenty-one percent of those surveyed said they experience theft a few times a week.

Eighteen percent said it happened every week, and 13% said they had someone steal from them every single day.

More on retail theft crime: Target to close 2 Seattle stores, citing crime and safety

Forbes looked at shoplifting, internal theft and theft reporting.

It was surprising to note they found slightly more small business owners would be more inclined to report theft to their insurance companies than to the police.

The reason many gave for not reporting theft to authorities was they found it too time-consuming to do so or they may not know who was to blame.

A majority of retail small business owners are anticipating even more theft during this year’s holiday season.

MyNorthwest News

retail theft...

Frank Sumrall

Retail Crime Unit makes first prosecution in $50k retail theft case

The criminal charges stem from 11 counts of retail theft which totaled more than $50,000 in merchandise from Target stores in King and Kitsap counties.

2 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Shoppers on edge after shootings in last 2 years at Southcenter over Thanksgiving holiday

The busy holiday shopping season is upon us and shoppers tell KIRO 7 they have concerns about their safety at Tukwila’s Southcenter Mall.

3 hours ago

FILE - The Amazon app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Afte...

Associated Press

Amazon will allow US customers to buy cars on its site from local car dealers starting next year

The e-commerce giant will launch vehicle sales in the U.S. next year and allow local car dealers to sell directly to customers on its site.

4 hours ago

tacoma baking covid-19 fraud...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma Baking Co. owner found guilty of $350K COVID-19 loan fraud

A co-owner of Tacoma Baking Co. pleaded guilty to wire fraud in connection to obtaining $350,000 in PPP loan funds.

17 hours ago

ravensdale murder...

L.B. Gilbert

Suspect arrested for murder of 53-year-old Ravensdale man

A suspect has been arrested linked to the murder of 53-year-old Nicholas Valison of Ravensdale at the end of September.

18 hours ago

pac-12...

Associated Press

Oregon State, Washington State working to keep Pac-12 open, align with Mountain West

Oregon State and Washington State are moving toward keeping the Pac-12 alive as a two-team conference for as long as two years while entering an agreement with the Mountain West

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Study: Washington state the most impacted by retail crime in US