MYNORTHWEST NEWS

New footage shows ‘senseless’ bus crash that killed young woman in Belltown

Nov 17, 2023, 11:33 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)

BY BY JAKE CHAPMAN, KIRO 7 NEWS


A horrific accident in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood that took the life of a young woman is all caught on multiple cameras.

KIRO7 just obtained surveillance video of the fatal bush crash off of 5th Avenue and Battery Street after a car sped through that red light and rammed into a King County Metro bus, which then slammed into a building and killed 28-year-old Amanda Schneider.

“It was senseless. How did it happen?” Karl Schneider, Amanda’s father, said.

A Tesla dashcam captured the aftermath of people running for their lives and glass exploding everywhere.

Video from 5th and Wall Street shows that a red Saturn driven by the suspect, 31-year-old Adam Abelson, clipped a vehicle before smashing into the bus. Crews on the scene found drug paraphernalia in the Saturn driven by Ableson.

They found a pipe, lighter, and aluminum foil in the front seat. Prosecutors say Ableson has an extensive record. Before the crash, he had five active warrants for his arrests and had been convicted of theft multiple times.

“I’m just angry that it could happen and how the way it happened,” Schneider said.

But through this pain, the Schneider family remembers Amanda as the strong and loving person she was while continuing to fight for justice.

“We all want justice, but justice isn’t going to change what happened, right?” Schneider said.

Ableson remains behind bars and his bail has been set for $3,000,000.

His arraignment is set for Monday, Nov. 20.

