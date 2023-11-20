Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Nurses return to work at Providence Medical Center-Everett

Nov 20, 2023, 8:33 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

Providence nurses picket...

Providence nurses picket in Everett on Tuesday. (Photo: Sam Campbell/KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Sam Campbell/KIRO Newsradio)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Nurses are back on the job in Everett at Providence Medical Center, but issues remain before a new contract will be signed.

Hospital CEO Kristy Carrington released a statement that read they welcomed their “valued nurses back to work” Sunday morning with a “seamless transition.”

Nurses at Providence were scheduled to go back to work at 6 a.m.

During the week, there were demonstrations outside the hospital.

More on Providence nurses: Staff fights for better rights after more than 600 quit in last 18 months

Nurses also held a vigil last Thursday in an effort to call attention to patient safety.

Besides pay, nurses say they are worried about severe understaffing.

“No. 1 (is) patient safety. So we are working together with Providence to get a contract that prioritizes patient safety over everything,” Labor and Delivery Nurse Kristen Crowder told KIRO Newsradio. “We want patients to come to the hospital to get the care they need, get the time that they need with their nurses so that they can have education, how to learn blood checks, or monitoring blood pressure, whatever needs to happen. That’s ultimately what we’re fighting for is for the patients to get the care that they need.”

Hospital officials said they were fully staffed during the labor dispute and said patients’ needs were met.

MyNorthwest News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News

Teens charged in deadly carjacking outside Federal Way O’Reilly’s Auto Parts

An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old are now being charged with shooting and killing a man in Federal Way outside an O’Reilly’s auto parts store on Pacific Highway South.

3 hours ago

Rosalynn Carter...

Associated Press

Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dies at 96

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.

4 hours ago

Gaza protests Seattle...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

‘Not in our name’: Hundreds rally at Space Needle to demand Gaza ceasefire

Hundreds rallied near the Space Needle, calling for an immediate cease-fire in the war in Gaza.

5 hours ago

meth...

Heather Bosch

Meth: The other drug on the streets, and how it’s becoming more dangerous

"Much more potent," Neuropsychologist Mahoney said. "The amount of meth it takes to induce psychosis is a much smaller amount than previously needed."

17 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Dog owners, workers demand accountability after ‘ticking timebomb’ doggy daycare fire

Doggy daycare workers, former Dog Resort employees, and dog owners joined forces to call on the Dog Resort’s owner to own up to what they’re calling bad practices.

18 hours ago

thurston county couple...

Steve Coogan

Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Thurston County couple

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said Friday they have arrested a man in connection with the murder and kidnapping of a missing couple.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Nurses return to work at Providence Medical Center-Everett