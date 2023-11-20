Nurses return to work at Providence Medical Center-Everett

Nurses are back on the job in Everett at Providence Medical Center, but issues remain before a new contract will be signed.

Hospital CEO Kristy Carrington released a statement that read they welcomed their “valued nurses back to work” Sunday morning with a “seamless transition.”

Nurses at Providence were scheduled to go back to work at 6 a.m.

During the week, there were demonstrations outside the hospital.

Nurses also held a vigil last Thursday in an effort to call attention to patient safety.

Besides pay, nurses say they are worried about severe understaffing.

“No. 1 (is) patient safety. So we are working together with Providence to get a contract that prioritizes patient safety over everything,” Labor and Delivery Nurse Kristen Crowder told KIRO Newsradio. “We want patients to come to the hospital to get the care they need, get the time that they need with their nurses so that they can have education, how to learn blood checks, or monitoring blood pressure, whatever needs to happen. That’s ultimately what we’re fighting for is for the patients to get the care that they need.”

Hospital officials said they were fully staffed during the labor dispute and said patients’ needs were met.