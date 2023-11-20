Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Man in Belltown bus crash that killed woman had more than 50 warrants, held on $500K bail

Nov 20, 2023, 3:43 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY BRISEIDA HOLGUIN, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

On Monday morning, the man accused of causing a deadly bus crash in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood faced a judge.

Adam Abelson, 31, pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges.

Prosecutors say that on Nov. 4, Abelson was speeding down Fifth Avenue in a red Saturn, when he ran a red light at Battery Street.

Video shows Abelson clipping another car before slamming into a Metro bus, forcing it onto the sidewalk, where Amanda Schneider was standing. The 28-year-old was killed instantly.

“She was my only daughter. My only child… We all want justice, but justice isn’t going to change what happened,” said Karl Schneider, Amada’s father.

Court documents state that when first responders pulled Abelson from the driver’s seat of his mangled Saturn they found a pipe, a lighter, and aluminum foil on the front seat.

“How she died in my mind was horrible,” said Schneider.

Court documents also show Abelson had over 50 warrants. Five active from Issaquah, Bellevue, Tacoma, and Seattle municipal courts. He’s also had an active Department of Corrections warrant since late August for escaping community custody.

Abelson is being held on $500,000 bail. His next court date is Dec. 18.

During the hearing, Abelson also pleaded not guilty to eluding charges. Prosecutors say that in July of this year, he sped away from a police officer and ran a red light.

His bail for this charge was set at $50,000.

MyNorthwest News

hospital refund low-income...

L.B. Gilbert

Hospital refunds $13.4M in hospital bills charges to low-income patients

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that thousands of low-income hospital patients will get a refund for overcharged hospital bills.

2 hours ago

smash and grab west seattle...

L.B. Gilbert

Streetwear store in West Seattle victim of smash-and-grab robbery twice in 4 days

A clothing store in West Seattle was the latest victim of a smash-and-grab robbery when a van drove into their storefront early Monday morning.

2 hours ago

overturned Washington drug cases...

Associated Press

Utah man charged for threatening WA Palestinian rights group

A Utah man has been charged with threatening a Palestinian rights organization in Washington in a case that was unsealed Monday as tensions rise in the U.S. from the devastating war between Israel and Hamas.

4 hours ago

we heart seattle identity theft...

Frank Sumrall

Former president of PNW homeless outreach group charged with identity theft

According to Juarez, Dahlgren stepped down in "early 2023" to focus on his work in Gresham, a city 30 minutes east of Portland.

4 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Jewish community on alert after fifth Seattle synagogue receives ‘suspicious package’

Another suspicious package was found at a Seattle synagogue on Saturday night, prompting a HazMat response.

6 hours ago

mercer island bang thanksgiving...

L.B. Gilbert

Mercer Island HS band to play in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The eyes of millions will be on the Mercer Island High School marching band this Thanksgiving as they play in the Macy's Parade.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Man in Belltown bus crash that killed woman had more than 50 warrants, held on $500K bail