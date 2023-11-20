Man in Belltown bus crash that killed woman had more than 50 warrants, held on $500K bail

On Monday morning, the man accused of causing a deadly bus crash in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood faced a judge.

Adam Abelson, 31, pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges.

Prosecutors say that on Nov. 4, Abelson was speeding down Fifth Avenue in a red Saturn, when he ran a red light at Battery Street.

Video shows Abelson clipping another car before slamming into a Metro bus, forcing it onto the sidewalk, where Amanda Schneider was standing. The 28-year-old was killed instantly.

“She was my only daughter. My only child… We all want justice, but justice isn’t going to change what happened,” said Karl Schneider, Amada’s father.

Court documents state that when first responders pulled Abelson from the driver’s seat of his mangled Saturn they found a pipe, a lighter, and aluminum foil on the front seat.

“How she died in my mind was horrible,” said Schneider.

Court documents also show Abelson had over 50 warrants. Five active from Issaquah, Bellevue, Tacoma, and Seattle municipal courts. He’s also had an active Department of Corrections warrant since late August for escaping community custody.

Abelson is being held on $500,000 bail. His next court date is Dec. 18.

During the hearing, Abelson also pleaded not guilty to eluding charges. Prosecutors say that in July of this year, he sped away from a police officer and ran a red light.

His bail for this charge was set at $50,000.