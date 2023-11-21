Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

The Rolling Stones are coming back to Seattle in 2024

Nov 21, 2023, 1:04 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at halftime during Super Bow...

Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at halftime during Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on February 5, 2006. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The legendary British band, The Rolling Stones, will return to Seattle in 2024.

Last month, The Stones released “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years.

Tuesday, they announced they heading back on the road. They will play Lumen Field in Seattle on May 15 and at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 5.

The tour will start in April in Houston and conclude in Santa Clara, California, in July.

More on the Rolling Stones: Band’s 60th year honored with UK collectible coin

Along with Seattle and Vancouver, the tour hits 14 other major cities, including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Fans can expect to experience the Stones’ most popular hits as well as new tracks from “Hackney Diamonds,” the band’s “best new work in decades,” as The Associated Press’ Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review of the album. She argues the 12-song collection is “tight, focused, full of heart and swagger.”

The Stones last performed in Seattle in 2021 during their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

In the early 1960s the band pioneered the gritty, rhythmically driven sound that came to define hard rock. Their first stable lineup consisted of vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards, multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones, bassist Bill Wyman, and Watts.

On the secondary market, like Events Ticket Center, tickets are running from $370 to over $3,000. Tickets officially go on sale Dec. 1.

Contributing: The Associated Press 

MyNorthwest Lifestyle

cinerama date movie reopening...

L.B. Gilbert

Cinerama starts ticket sales for first movie of grand reopening

The beloved movie theater, now renamed to SIFF Cinema Downtown, will reopen on Dec. 14 with a showing of the new film "Wonka."

5 days ago

washington apple...

Kate Stone

Washington apple growers are celebrating a stellar crop this year

Thanks to the favorable weather, the state of Washington will produce around 134 million cartons of apples in 2023.

6 days ago

Image: SAG-AFTRA members and supporters chant outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on November ...

Associated Press

Hollywood’s strikes are both now over as actors reach deal with studios

A deal was reached late Wednesday to end what was, at nearly four months, the longest strike ever for film and television actors.

12 days ago

taylor swift...

Frank Sumrall

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour heading back to Pacific Northwest in 2024

Christmas is coming early to the Pacific Northwest -- in 2024 -- with Taylor Swift adding three new dates to her record-breaking Eras Tour.

19 days ago

green day...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle among final stops for Green Day’s global 2024 tour

As part of "The Saviors Tour" in 2024, Green Day announced that Seattle's T-Mobile Park will be the penultimate stop on their global tour.

19 days ago

seattle chef Rautureau...

Frank Sumrall

‘Chef in the hat,’ KIRO Newsradio host Thierry Rautureau dies at 64

Rautureau was the co-host of "Hot Stove Society" with fellow James Beard-winning chef Tom Douglas on KIRO 97.3 FM for nearly 20 years.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

The Rolling Stones are coming back to Seattle in 2024