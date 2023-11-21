The Rolling Stones are coming back to Seattle in 2024

The legendary British band, The Rolling Stones, will return to Seattle in 2024.

Last month, The Stones released “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years.

Tuesday, they announced they heading back on the road. They will play Lumen Field in Seattle on May 15 and at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 5.

The tour will start in April in Houston and conclude in Santa Clara, California, in July.

More on the Rolling Stones: Band’s 60th year honored with UK collectible coin

Along with Seattle and Vancouver, the tour hits 14 other major cities, including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Fans can expect to experience the Stones’ most popular hits as well as new tracks from “Hackney Diamonds,” the band’s “best new work in decades,” as The Associated Press’ Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review of the album. She argues the 12-song collection is “tight, focused, full of heart and swagger.”

The Stones last performed in Seattle in 2021 during their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

In the early 1960s the band pioneered the gritty, rhythmically driven sound that came to define hard rock. Their first stable lineup consisted of vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards, multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones, bassist Bill Wyman, and Watts.

On the secondary market, like Events Ticket Center, tickets are running from $370 to over $3,000. Tickets officially go on sale Dec. 1.

Contributing: The Associated Press