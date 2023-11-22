Renton senior housing apartments go up in flames overnight

A fire engulfed a three-story senior living apartment complex in Renton early this morning.

Puget Sound Fire (PSF) reported there were no injuries.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature,” PSF said in an X post.

Crews were called to the Solstice Senior Living apartments near the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Monroe Avenue at 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the third floor. It took crews about 45 minutes to put out the fire.

An estimated 18 units were damaged or destroyed. PSF spokesperson Pat Pawlak told KIRO 7 water from the sprinkler system, coupled with water from firefighters putting out the flames, caused much of the damage.

There is also smoke damage. Officials said they’re still assessing the condition of the damaged units. Contributing: KIRO 7