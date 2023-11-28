LSU’s Heisman-promoting billboard intended for Seattle lands in Tukwila

As the Heisman race crescendos, with finalists to be announced on Dec. 5, LSU is launching an aggressive campaign for quarterback Jayden Daniels to win the coveted award by purchasing billboards in Detroit and Ypsilanti, Mich. and in Seattle.

The only issue with the billboard is its location is not in Seattle, where Penix Jr. and the University of Washington (UW) Huskies play, but in Tukwila. The billboard is located off Highway 181 at S 180th Street.

Let the world know. The best player in college football is That Kid Jayden. 📍 Seattle, Washington

📍 Ypsilanti, Michigan

📍 Detroit, Michigan pic.twitter.com/68n1b0RqZw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 25, 2023

UW’s Michael Penix Jr. has been battling Oregon’s Bo Nix for the coveted Heisman Award — an annual accolade given to the most outstanding player in college football — all season, with both teams vying for a college playoff spot. Jaden Daniels currently ranks third in the race, according to Sporting News, with Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. coming in at fourth place.

Once Washington state residents found out the location of the billboard, they sounded off on X, formerly known as Twitter.

That’s Tukwila, not Seattle. I’m sure the people st Ashley furniture and Costco will be swayed by this. 🤡🤡🤡 — Ross Timbrook (@Sea_Finest) November 27, 2023

Y’all missed Seattle by a solid margin lol, good attempt tho! Hope those in Tukwila enjoy your billboard 😂 — Tooelven Owe (@DucksAreLilBro) November 27, 2023

Despite LSU’s 8-3 record, thrusting the university to the 13th spot on the latest Top 25 Poll and definitively out of the college playoff, the school believes Jayden Daniels has done more than enough for the Heisman. Daniels has 3,577 passing yards and 1,114 rushing yards, with 36 passing TDs, 10 rushing TDs and just four interceptions. Penix Jr., meanwhile, has posted 3,695 passing yards with 30 TDs against seven interceptions for the undefeated Huskies.

If LSU’s campaign is successful for Highway 181 commuters and Tukwila residents, it would be the third Heisman winner in the university’s history and the second in the last four years after Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow won it in 2019.

While a Heisman trophy would look immaculate on Penix Jr.’s mantle among his other collegiate accomplishments, the projected first-round NFL draftee has other aspirations in his final year with UW. After defeating Washington State 24-21 in the 2023 Apple Cup, UW is contending for the Pac-12 championship Friday against Oregon and for a playoff spot in this year’s college playoff.