Officer involved shooting in Puyallup leaves one suspect dead

A deputy-involved shooting occurred with a suspect who was stopped in a vehicle on a Highway WA-512 on-ramp by the South Hill Mall in Puyallup.

The suspect is deceased and all deputies are ok, according to KIRO Newsradio. The suspect killed was wanted for a violent felony.

“It appears that multiple deputies fired on the individual,” Captain Ryan Portmann with Puyallup Police Department told KIRO Newsradio. “The individual is deceased at the scene. At the end of the pursuit is when the officer and the suspect were engaged in gunfire.”

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is taking over the investigation, as of this reporting.

Seattle Police (SPD) arrested two people suspected of selling drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in several Seattle areas such as University District, Ballard, Northgate, and Bitter Lake.

SPD investigated the suspects for three months alongside narcotics detectives and Homeland Security agents for their alleged involvement in the sale of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

“The law enforcement agencies recovered the following: 4,162 grams of fentanyl pills (approximately 41,000 fentanyl pills), 2,261.9 grams of methamphetamine (5 pounds), 82.7 grams of cocaine (over half pound), 1,762.8 grams of powder fentanyl (3.9 pounds), $42,441 in U.S. currency, rifle ammunition and one vehicle,” SPD wrote for the Seattle Police Blotter.

The suspects, ages 21 and 26, were arrested at their homes. The 21-year-old suspect is currently booked at Snohomish County Jail, while the 26-year-old suspect is in King County Jail. Both face charges of possessing cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to sell.

According to SPD, investigations are continuing as authorities work to address the drug problem in the region.

Police have been investigating a bomb threat at a Port Orchard Safeway since Tuesday morning.

KIRO 7 reports a bomb squad and SWAT units are on the scene near Sedgewick and Sidney Roads.

All the entrances to the Port Orchard Safeway store parking lot have been blocked off by police vehicles since around 7:30 a.m., according to someone at the scene but police have not confirmed the information.

State Patrol is asking people to avoid the area.

