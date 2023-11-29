Fire in Columbia City overnight injures Seattle firefighter

A Seattle firefighter was injured Tuesday night while battling a 2-alarm fire in the city’s Columbia City neighborhood.

Crews were called to a vacant shopping center in the 4200 block of Rainier Ave. S. shortly after 6:30 p.m.

4200 block of Rainier Ave S: crews have water on the fire. Restricted access around the entire building due to risk of collapse. pic.twitter.com/3gTdkh1aUQ — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 29, 2023

According to Seattle Fire Department Public Information Officer David Cuerpo, first responders were met by flames shooting through the roof of the empty building, and a fully-involved scene.

Additional resources were called in, with more than 80 firefighters as well as eleven fire engines and five ladder trucks working to put out the flames for several hours.

During the operation, one firefighter was taken to the hospital after receiving unknown injuries. They were reported in stable condition.

It took nearly three hours for the fire to be declared under control, but not until the roof and the front walls of the building collapsed.

Crews were on the scene overnight to watch for flare-ups.

An investigation into the cause is underway.

Apartment fire in Issaquah

Two people were displaced after an apartment fire in Issaquah.

Eastside Fire and Rescue says the fire started around 4:30 this morning in a unit at Timber Apartments on Southeast Black Nugget Road.

No one was injured.

