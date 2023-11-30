Suits on Newsom – DeSantis debate: ‘Newsom is going to lose’

Two governors with clashing political views from opposite sides of the country are set to lock horns in a prime-time debate Thursday night in Georgia.

California Governor Gavin Newsom will debate Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis for 90 minutes, starting at 6 p.m., with Fox News host Sean Hannity moderating. The event has been coined as “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate.”

“This is giving the Democrats conniptions because it can only raise Newsom’s profile. And of course, he hates that,” Bryan Suits said on KTTH 770 AM. “But Newsom is going to lose because he said that he would do it without notes. Well I mean, it’s real simple that he only needs one note: Oh I beat you in the COVID. That’s it. As if it’s only one thing as Ron DeSantis said back in March, ‘we refuse to let our state descend into some type of Faucian dystopia where people’s rights were curtailed and their livelihoods were destroyed.’

“That’s all Newsom has to say because, to Gavin, there’s only one thing — COVID deaths,” Suits continued. “DeSantis can say my population is older than yours, and I didn’t shut down schools and bars. I didn’t kill our economy.”

Hannity orchestrated the event through two separate on-air interviews, asking if they’d be willing to debate. Newsom confirmed he was “all in” back in June, while DeSantis agreed to a debate in August.

While DeSantis looks to earn the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential ticket, Newsom has made it clear publicly that he has no interest in running for president at this time.

“The answer is no,” Newsom said on a 2024 presidential campaign in a September interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. “No ambiguity.” Newsom also clarified he fully supports Kamal Harris as President Biden’s VP.

The debate will air on KTTH 770 AM, starting at 6 p.m.

