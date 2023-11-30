Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Suits on Newsom – DeSantis debate: ‘Newsom is going to lose’

Nov 30, 2023, 11:44 AM | Updated: 12:21 pm

newsom desantis debate...

Left: California Governor Gavin Newsom (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images). Right: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two governors with clashing political views from opposite sides of the country are set to lock horns in a prime-time debate Thursday night in Georgia.

California Governor Gavin Newsom will debate Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis for 90 minutes, starting at 6 p.m., with Fox News host Sean Hannity moderating. The event has been coined as “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate.”

More on presidential debates: ‘Cringe’ GOP debate brings ‘sad people’ to the stage in Milwaukee

“This is giving the Democrats conniptions because it can only raise Newsom’s profile. And of course, he hates that,” Bryan Suits said on KTTH 770 AM. “But Newsom is going to lose because he said that he would do it without notes. Well I mean, it’s real simple that he only needs one note: Oh I beat you in the COVID. That’s it. As if it’s only one thing as Ron DeSantis said back in March, ‘we refuse to let our state descend into some type of Faucian dystopia where people’s rights were curtailed and their livelihoods were destroyed.’

“That’s all Newsom has to say because, to Gavin, there’s only one thing — COVID deaths,” Suits continued. “DeSantis can say my population is older than yours, and I didn’t shut down schools and bars. I didn’t kill our economy.”

Hannity orchestrated the event through two separate on-air interviews, asking if they’d be willing to debate. Newsom confirmed he was “all in” back in June, while DeSantis agreed to a debate in August.

While DeSantis looks to earn the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential ticket, Newsom has made it clear publicly that he has no interest in running for president at this time.

“The answer is no,” Newsom said on a 2024 presidential campaign in a September interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. “No ambiguity.” Newsom also clarified he fully supports Kamal Harris as President Biden’s VP.

More on Suits: ‘Bad sign for downtown’ as Seattle ranks as worst holiday shopping city

The debate will air on KTTH 770 AM, starting at 6 p.m.

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6 – 9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here

KTTH Opinion

Giving Tuesday Washington...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Washington Democrats abused Giving Tuesday to fundraise

It wasn't an appeal Washington Democrats made that just so happened to fall on Giving Tuesday. It was pitched for the charity event.

3 hours ago

Anti-Israel rally (Photo from Jason Rantz)...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: High schoolers ramp up antisemitism in series of walkouts

Antisemitism on campus isn't relegated to just colleges. High school students are organizing various anti-Israel walkouts to support Hamas.

1 day ago

Seattle Antifa Israel...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: An inside look as Seattle Antifa, antisemites vandalized Starbucks

Antisemitic Antifa activists, anarchists and other radicals targeted the Seattle Starbucks Reserve Roastery as part of a call to “Block Black Friday.”

2 days ago

Edmonds school board...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: School board director caught lying about trans bathroom incident

The Edmonds school board director snapped and unloaded a vulgar tirade after hearing about an incident concerning transgender bathroom access.

3 days ago

Weekend pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Seattle. Insert: Local activist Luna Reyna. (Photo: Jason R...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle mayor silent as tax dollars used for anti-Semitic propaganda

The city of Seattle is unabashedly funneling taxpayer dollars to support an anti-Semitic screed by local activist and Israel critic Luna Reyna.

4 days ago

Image: Facebook's Meta logo sign can be seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California,...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Facebook is censoring anti-Hamas, pro-Israel commentary

It’s seemingly the latest effort in Big Tech to choose sides on political issues that seems designed to tip the scales in public opinion against Israel.

11 days ago

Suits on Newsom – DeSantis debate: ‘Newsom is going to lose’