A Washington congressman is the latest to suffer harassment because of the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Representative Adam Smith (D) said that his Bellevue home was targeted Thursday night by people “advocating for a ceasefire.”

“Last night, my house was vandalized by people advocating for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza,” Smith wrote in a statement. “This attack is sadly reflective of the coarsening of the political discourse in our country and is completely unwarranted, unnecessary, and harmful to our political system.”

He gave no details on the exact nature of the vandalism. His statement went on to state that extremism on both the left and right is a threat to a healthy democracy.

Congressman Smith, a Democrat, said he will continue his practice of meeting with “groups from all parts of the political spectrum” to discuss differences and solutions.

“The world is increasingly complicated and full of tough challenges that require strong leaders. I am committed to taking on these challenges, and this act of vandalism has only made me more determined to remain in politics to ensure that we resolve our differences in a peaceful way that truly reflects representative democracy,” Smith concluded.

Israel’s war with Hamas continues again Friday, as airstrikes hit houses and buildings in the Gaza Strip minutes after a weeklong truce expired. Militants in Gaza resumed firing rockets into Israel, and fighting broke out between Israel and Hezbollah militants operating along its northern border with Lebanon.

Hours into the renewed bombardment, Gaza’s Health Ministry said 178 people were killed and dozens wounded. Israel said it struck more than 200 Hamas targets.