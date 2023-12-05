Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Gov. Inslee proposes to spend $82 million from opioid settlement on new fentanyl treatment centers

Dec 5, 2023, 8:04 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Governor Inslee is proposing our state spend the $82 million settlement with opioid manufacturers on new walk-in treatment centers intended to help save lives from fentanyl use.

Monday, he hosted a drug abuse roundtable in Everett with police, paramedics, politicians, and recovering users.

Among the many experts who gave the governor details about possible solutions is Dr. Caleb Banta Green, an expert on opioid abuse and recovery, and he said police and paramedics would, in theory, divert users from jail into health engagement hubs. The concept here is a place where people could walk in and get medication to get off the fentanyl-meth cycle and they would start treatment on the spot.

“These treatment medications both support recovery by getting a person off the roller coaster of fentanyl use just into a steady place on a medication you take once a day or once a month,” said Green. “That supports recovery it gets you out of the chaos, it helps that person and it helps the community because their chaos impacts chaos in the community. So this idea of community engagement hubs could be transformative. It is the best chance we have to do something meaningful.”

And the governor echoed that. KIRO 7 went through the proposal and saw the governor is proposing opening two new community engagement hubs right away and two more within the next four years.

Fifteen years ago very few people were even using, or even hearing of fentanyl. There has been an intense spike in just the last two years.

And Alaska Native and Native Americans nearly quadruple our state’s death rate from fentanyl.

MyNorthwest News

Image: An elections worker sorts unopened ballots at the King County Elections headquarters on Aug....

L.B. Gilbert

2 King County elections to see mandatory recounts

King County Elections announced Monday it will conduct two mandatory recounts in the November 2023 election, including one on Mercer Island.

28 minutes ago

Providence nurses picket...

L.B. Gilbert

Nurses reach tentative deal with Providence Medical Center-Everett

Nurses are back on the job in Everett at Providence Medical Center, but issues remain before a new contract will be signed.

2 hours ago

Fast food workers...

Lisa Brooks

Renton minimum wage initiative to go before the voters

The Renton City Council had the option of approving the wage increase immediately, but decided not to do so Monday night.

3 hours ago

uw sugar bowl alaska air...

Frank Sumrall

Flights added after fans get irate over cost to see UW Huskies in Sugar Bowl

For those wanting to support UW in person, which will be played in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, airline tickets are as expensive as ever.

3 hours ago

foster holiday magic...

Micki Gamez

Former foster kid works to connect other foster kids with job resources

Neveah Brewer grew up in the state of Washington foster care system. She said the system was tough because she bounced around in Seattle.

5 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at near sunset in Washington, on Oct. 18, 2018. The Supreme C...

Associated Press

Supreme Court signals it will uphold a tax on foreign income and leave a wealth tax for another day

The Supreme Court is taking up a case Tuesday over a Washington couple's $15,000 tax bill that is widely seen as a test of a never-enacted tax on wealth.

5 hours ago

Gov. Inslee proposes to spend $82 million from opioid settlement on new fentanyl treatment centers